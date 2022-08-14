False Shooter Report Causes Panic at Las Vegas Airport

Posted on: August 14, 2022, 08:42h.

Last updated on: August 14, 2022, 10:15h.

A mass panic over an active shooter erupted at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. There was no shooter, only a loud noise in Terminal 1 caused by what police reported to be an “unruly person” who was taken into custody. Hundreds of travelers ran for their lives through exits and TSA checkpoints, causing the terminal to be shut down and cleared. No injuries were reported.

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas was the scene of a panic on Sunday morning over a false report of an active shooter.

“FALSE ALARM,” the airport’s Twitter account posted at 6 a.m. “There is no threat at the airport. A loud noise has caused panic at Harry Reid International Airport this morning, and created a security incident. We appreciate the patience of those traveling today as operations are in the process of returning to normal.”

According to a Tweet from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department: “The noise is believed to have been caused by an unruly subject. That person is currently in custody.”

Dramatic user-posted videos showed terrified passengers running from the gates toward exits. Other reports said hundreds abandoned their bags and rushed in the other direction: through TSA checkpoints, where security did not stop them, and toward the gates.

The airport tweeted to “expect delays” as all passengers were cleared from the terminal and re-screened at security checkpoints.

“The active shooter situation at Las Vegas airport this morning has been harrowing and terrifying,” tweeted user Jesa Belle at 6:20 a.m. “Everyone now sent out of the airport to re-check in.”

Social Upheaval

Panic over the initial loud noise was amplified by dozens of social media posts appearing to confirm the false rumor.

Tweeted user Joe Hall at 4:50 a.m.: “I’m at the Las Vegas Airport. All flights stopped. Active shooter at TSA.”

Tweeted user outkastz at 5:15 a.m.: “Supposedly a shooter at the b gate at Las Vegas airport. I’m safe. No idea what is going on. We all rushed through TSA.”

Airport Panics Now a Thing

Airport shooting panics are becoming an unfortunate feature of modern existence. A similar panic erupted at Harry Reid in April 2022, after several loud bangs were caused by a vaping device that overheated and exploded while being charged in a terminal. Also in April, dozens fled Boston Logan Airport in a panic over a suspicious package that turned out to be a Playstation video game console.