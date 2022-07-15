Harrah’s Atlantic City Casino Death Investigated by Local Police

Posted on: July 15, 2022, 10:59h.

Last updated on: July 15, 2022, 11:27h.

Atlantic City police are looking into the death of a woman at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City. She may have jumped off the parking garage, according to initial reports.

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, pictured above. Police are investigating the death of a woman at the property. She may have jumped from the parking garage. (Image: Reserving.com)

The woman was identified as a 60-year-old resident of Rio Grande, N.J., according to the Atlantic Daily Voice, a New Jersey-based news site. Her name was not released by Atlantic City police.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening. Details were not immediately available.

Prior Falls in Atlantic City

Similar incidents have taken place in Atlantic City at other properties.

In September 2020, a man died after he fell from the second level of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino onto the lobby floor. His identity was not released at the time.

Also, in January 2021, a woman fell from an upper floor of the Ocean Casino Resort parking garage onto the street below. The woman was described by police as a 29-year-old Philadelphia resident. She was not identified.

Nevada Deaths

Self-inflicted injuries have occurred at casinos across the country. For instance, last September, a man jumped from the Strat Hotel, Casino & SkyPod in Las Vegas.

He died from an apparent suicide, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office. The official cause of his demise was “blunt injuries,” the coroner’s office added.

He was a 30-year-old resident of Henderson, Nev., according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Metro police did not provide a reason for him jumping.

In May, an unnamed man fell from outside of a railing on a pedestrian bridge in downtown Las Vegas. He later died at a local hospital from his injuries.

The man was standing by the railing on the bridge over Fremont Street that links the third level of Neonopolis and a parking garage. Neonopolis is a 250,0000-square-foot shopping mall and entertainment complex.

It appeared the man was suicidal, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. Initial reports did not say if the man ever told police he wanted to jump to Fremont Street below.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man so the incident could end safely and peacefully, according to the Review-Journal. They tried to get him to voluntarily come down from the bridge, KSNV, another local TV station, reported. But eventually, he fell.

If someone is struggling with mental health issues or thoughts of suicide, local hotels have encouraged them to contact the Suicide Prevention Hotline of Nevada at 877-885-4673. Or the national suicide help line can be called at 800-273-8255.