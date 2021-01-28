Atlantic City Cops Search for Clues in Fatal Fall at Ocean Casino Parking Garage

Posted on: January 28, 2021, 03:44h.

Last updated on: January 28, 2021, 03:44h.

Atlantic City police are trying to find out why an unnamed woman fell from an upper floor of the Ocean Casino Resort parking garage onto the street below Wednesday night.

Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort shown above in 2020 photo. A woman fell from the casino’s garage onto the street below. She died at the scene. (Image: Wikipedia)

Cops found the body of the 29-year-old Philadelphia woman after 8:30 pm on New Jersey Avenue, the Press of Atlantic City, a local newspaper, reported.

She was lifeless when emergency medical technicians tried to treat her on the scene. They declared her dead.

Police initially believe she fell from one of the upper levels of the gaming property’s garage located near the Boardwalk. The fall likely took place shortly before her body was spotted on the road.

There was no initial statement from police suggesting that foul play was involved before the fall. But they did not specify a reason for the incident.

Atlantic City police ask that tips to be phoned into 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

The information will be kept confidential.

Earlier Hard Rock Casino Fatal Fall

This is not the only recent fall associated with an Atlantic City casino. In September, a man died after he fell from the second level of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino onto the lobby floor.

His identity was not released at the time. Police have not released details on his condition before the fall.

Hard Rock security officers and local EMTs tried to resuscitate the 30-year-old Rochester, N.Y. man. Despite their repeated efforts, he was pronounced dead at the resort casino located on the Boardwalk.

An initial inquiry revealed the man was trying to climb over a divider on the resort casino’s second floor when he fell, according to an Atlantic City police statement. It was unclear why he was climbing over the divider.

Violent Fight Leaves Three Stabbed at Tropicana

Also, in July, Tropicana Atlantic City’s gaming floor was the scene of a violent melee. Three men were stabbed, with one sustaining life-threatening injuries, police revealed at the time.

Later, four men were charged in connection with the violent attack. Some of the fight also took place in a nearby restroom, attorneys involved with the court case said in July.

The quartet were identified as: Jabari Cummings, age 30, and Tyevon Walker, age 22, both of Brooklyn, NY. Also, Delroy McNeil, age 32, of Cary, NH, and Shaun Laney, 25, of Machias, NY.

Upon his arrest, Cummings had the most serious charges. They included: attempted homicide, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault, and possession of crack/cocaine.

McNeil was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault, and attempted homicide. He was treated and later released from a local hospital.

Laney and Walker face robbery charges. When appearing in a local court in July, Laney’s attorney claimed his client was punched in the face while on the casino floor. As a result, his cellphone fell to the floor. Then, Laney approached a man who had the phone in his possession. He simply tried to get the phone back, but was later arrested by police, his attorney claimed.

It is unclear what happened to the court cases against the four men. Information on the two other wounded men was not released by local police at the time of the melee.