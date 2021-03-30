Grand Casino Tycoon: New Strategy Sim Let’s You Design, Operate Casino

A new video game from deep-simulation specialist Aerosoft and developer stillalive studios offers players the chance to own and manage a virtual casino. Grand Casino Tycoon is available now on the Steam platform.

A screenshot from Grand Casino Tycoon, which went on sale on the Steam platform from March 30. (Image: Aerosoft)

It’s not the first time gamers have been given the opportunity to operate a casino, the Grand Theft Auto series being the most obvious example. But Grand Casino Tycoon adds new layers of detail and depth to the experience, as well as to the classic “tycoon” game formula.

Budding Sheldon Adelsons not only get to design the layouts of their sprawling casino resorts but will need to carefully manage their customers’ needs. And as every casino operator knows, striking the right balance between generating customer happiness and a steady stream of profit is the name of the game.

Manipulate Your Customers

There are some nice touches here: placing slot machines in strategic areas will maximize traffic and revenues, for example. Meanwhile, you can monitor the “Needs” system to observe a guest’s hunger and thirst levels – keeping them fully lubricated will generate more money, naturally.

Of course, design and layout are hugely important when it comes to keeping the customer entertained, and having the right selection of strategically placed modern dining and drinking experiences is a must. Your restaurants can even earn Michelin stars, which is guaranteed to bring in those all-important VIP customers.

VIPs may be the big spenders, but they are also the most challenging demographic to influence and manage, requiring special treatment and the best accommodation.

Which is why you need to ensure your casino is competitive. A robust tech tree will help you keep up to date on the latest gambling technology, allowing you to upgrade your casino and its amenities, while increasing your management knowledge and expanding your empire wisely.

Watch Out for Cheats

And you’ll need to keep an eye on everything from the Eye in the Sky. Remember, customers aren’t supposed to win too much, so watch out for cheats and card counters. Use security cams, pit bosses, and other “controlling objects” to maintain a perfect blend of winners and losers.

This is a fun business management sim with some nice strategy and RPG elements. It’s also packed with humor and satire, reminding us just how ruthlessly casinos exploit us the moment we walk through the door.

Grand Casino Tycoon launches on Windows PC via the Steam platform on March 30.