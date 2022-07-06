Fremont Street Shootings Lead to Proposed Limited Curfew in Downtown Las Vegas

Posted on: July 6, 2022, 06:48h.

Last updated on: July 6, 2022, 06:59h.

Two recent shootings in the area around the Fremont Street Experience have led to a suggested curfew for those under 21 around the popular pedestrian mall. The idea was announced Tuesday by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Fremont Street Experience, pictured above. Recent violent crimes in the downtown Las Vegas attraction have led to a proposal to enact a limited curfew in the area for those under 21. (Image: Travel Nevada)

The proposal would have to be reviewed by city attorneys. It also must get approval from the City Council before it could be enacted.

Currently, Las Vegas has a curfew in place for those under 18. It starts at 10 pm on weekday nights and at midnight on weekends.

To curb the risk of violent crime, city officials may also up the number of officers assigned to Fremont Street during some evenings, mornings, and on the weekends, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. There could be additional lighting during the night there to improve security, too.

Recent Violence

On July 4, a shooting took place in the area of 4th Street and Fremont Street at about 12:40 am. One person suffered wounds in his buttocks.

He was treated at University Medical Center, and was later released. Police have yet to arrest a suspect in the case.

That follows a deadly June 19 shooting at the Fremont Street Experience. One man, Raymond Renova, passed away from his wounds. An innocent bystander was injured, too.

Police arrested Ruben Robles, 16. He is being tried as an adult. He is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Also, last month Victoria Partridge, a 55-year-old Uber XL driver, suffered cuts and bruises on her head, neck, shoulders, and back after several passengers in her van allegedly beat her. She picked up the passengers on Fremont Street.

The downtown neighborhood around the Fremont Street Experience is the site of casinos, as well as is a popular tourist and entertainment destination.

Mayor, Business Owners Meet

The recent violent crimes led Goodman to meet with downtown business owners, police officials, and other city leaders for about 75 minutes on Tuesday.

“We’re all in agreement there is no tolerance for violence/crime,” Goodman said in a tweet after the meeting. Goodman later explained to the Review-Journal the police presence should be “very visible” and there should be a sufficient number of officers “so people feel comfortable and safe.”

We’ve had a few outbreaks. Young people, actually, are getting into arguments and then going ahead and using a weapon. That’s not tolerable,” Goodman said.

She had a stern warning for would-be criminals doing nefarious activity on Fremont Street. Police and prosecutors will enforce the law, she said.

“If you want to come here and do something that’s illegal, wrong, or [a] crime, go somewhere else,” she told the Review-Journal. “We don’t want you, we will not tolerate you here.”

Fremont Street, Las Vegas Safety

Also, Derek Stevens said there is a commitment to improve security in the area. He is the co-owner of Circa, Golden Gate, and The D casinos.

Derek Stevens, pictured above. The casino owner is committed to improved security on Fremont Street. (Image: The Nevada Independent/Jeff Scheid)

“We are gonna clean up Fremont Street, period,” Stevens recently told the Review-Journal.

“The country has changed. So, we’ve gotta make sure that we put Vegas as a whole, and Fremont Street, in a certain light where it’s very clearly safe and clean, and we’re committed to doing that,” Stevens said.

Also, Rohit Joshi, owner of the Neonopolis shopping mall, also located on Fremont Street, said violent crime can lead to anxiety.

Whenever there’s any sort of crime with guns or knives or any of those types of incidents, it makes everybody nervous — general public, as well as tourism and the stakeholders of downtown,” Joshi told the Review-Journal. Violent crime has taken place previously, he added.

In 2020 and 2021, Metro police launched a selective enforcement initiative called “Operation Persistent Pressure.” It focused mainly on violent crimes on and near the Las Vegas Strip over Friday and Saturday nights. Police blamed out of town gang members for much of the uptick in crime.

It led to many arrests and the confiscation of numerous weapons. The Strip is not located within boundaries of the city of Las Vegas.