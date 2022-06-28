Fremont Street Experience Murder Suspect Is Teenager, Will Be Tried As an Adult

Posted on: June 28, 2022, 03:29h.

Last updated on: June 28, 2022, 03:29h.

A teen-age suspect was apprehended by Las Vegas cops for the recent fatal downtown shooting at the Fremont Street Experience, police said on Monday. The defendant, Ruben Robles, is due in court today.

A sign for the Fremont Street Experience, pictured above. The downtown Las Vegas site was the scene of a recent double shooting. One man died, another is recovering. A suspect was arrested. (Image: KTNV)

Robles was 16 on Friday, the day he was picked up by police. He has since turned 17.

He is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit for the June 19 shooting, local news reports said.

Raymond Renova, 23, died from the shooting after suffering wounds. A second victim is recovering.

Police reviewed surveillance video, and searched the crime scene for evidence and witnesses. Robles soon was identified as a suspect in the case. He was located by police on Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas.

Robles has yet to enter a plea on the charges. Robles initially was being held in the Clark County Detention Center, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. It is unclear what jail he was in as of Tuesday.

Defendants in murder cases, who are 16 and older, are tried as adults in Nevada, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

Renova’s eventual death began as an argument that escalated into a fight, police said. Someone pulled out a firearm during the confrontation. Renova was rushed to University Medical Center (UMC), but later died at the hospital.

A second victim was an innocent bystander who resides in Idaho, KVVU, another local TV station, reported. That victim is expected to survive and was undergoing treatment at UMC.

Defendant Has Record

A review of court records shows Robles previously was charged as an adult in two earlier incidents, the Review-Journal reported. Both felonies were dismissed in Las Vegas court, the report said.

He was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon for a March 2021 holdup, the report said.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied structure for an October shooting, the Review-Journal said.

Renova Recalled

Renova worked as a tattoo artist and lived in Las Vegas. His permanent residence was in California. Renova’s family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with Renova’s final expenses.

As of Tuesday, it collected $5,231. The goal is $10,000. The site also recalled Renova and how the shooting impacted his family.

“He was a young, loving son, brother, uncle and cousin that literally had his whole life ahead of him before it was tragically cut short due to gun violence. His murder was senseless and has left our family, in a lifelong cycle of pain.”

Kristy Santacruz, the victim’s aunt, told KLAS the shooter committed the act of a coward.

“These were two young men being beaten and stomped on and then shot in the face,” Santacruz said. “You coward, you think you did something.”

Prior Shooting

In an unrelated incident last Aug. 4, there was another deadly shooting on Fremont Street. The confrontation started as a “physical altercation” between two men near an entertainment stage at Fremont and 3rd streets, Metro Police Lt. Ray Spencer said.

One man pulled out a handgun and shot the other man in the abdomen, Spencer said. The victim ran about a block and a half before collapsing. He was taken to UMC, where he died.

The victim later was identified as Marschell Brumfield, 30, according to the Review-Journal.

In September, police arrested Mason Martin, then 36, on a murder charge in connection with the shooting, the Review-Journal said. Close to a year after the crime, Martin remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of today, online jail records show. The case against Martin is apparently pending in local court.