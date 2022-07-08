Four Florida Casino Arcades Sites of Robberies, Thefts, Suspects Sought

Posted on: July 8, 2022, 07:14h.

Last updated on: July 8, 2022, 07:14h.

Police continue to investigate the robberies and thefts in at least four casino arcades in Florida’s Lee County. The incidents are believed to have taken place in the middle of this week and could be linked, authorities revealed. Thousands of dollars were stolen.

Two suspects, shown in surveillance photos, wanted by police in connection with the theft of money from The Vegas Experience in Fort Myers, Fla., pictured above. They could be linked to other recent casino arcade thefts. (Image: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers)

In one instance, two masked men robbed an employee at gunpoint at the White Sands Arcade in Cape Coral. It was not immediately known how much money the bandits stole before fleeing, WINK, a local TV station, reported.

Another robbery took place at the Lucky Turtle Arcade in North Fort Myers. An armed suspect placed a firearm to the head of an employee, WINK said. She was ordered to open a safe and hand over money. It was not known immediately how much cash was stolen.

In another theft, two men stole between $10,000 and $20,000 from The Vegas Experience on Wednesday night. It is a gaming venue in Fort Myers.

The two men were playing games at the gaming property for about four hours, according to WBBH, a local TV station. Then, when sitting near the “Monster King of Under Water” gaming machine, they opened a lock box and stole the money. It was in coins.

Police said the suspects at The Vegas Experience appeared to be either in their 30s or 40s. One was wearing an orange shirt and walked with a limp. Both were black.

Also, in Fort Meyers, at the Arcade Black Horse there was an attempted robbery also this week, WINK said. One of the suspects had a firearm. But the suspects did not get any money before leaving the venue.

Dotty’s Casino Robbery, Murder

Thefts or robberies at casinos and arcades are a problem seen nationwide. In May, a man allegedly robbed a woman at Las Vegas’ Dotty’s casino.

He apparently targeted the winning player after she won about $30,000. Samuel Schmid, 28, who is now facing charges, allegedly yanked her pocketbook and fled the gaming venue.

Upon driving away, a manager, Alicia Gibellina, 60, was fatally injured by the suspect’s SUV.

Gibellina had run into the parking lot to prevent Schmid’s escape. He allegedly pulled out a firearm when she approached the vehicle. She moved behind the SUV, and she was struck and run over by the vehicle.

She died an hour later from blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled. The winning player suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the robbery.

Las Vegas Court Cases

Schmid is charged with open murder, robbery, and conspiracy, as well as battery. He remained in custody today in the Clark County Detention Center.

In May, police arrested a second suspect in the crime. James Garvey Holmes, 54, was charged with open murder, robbery, and conspiracy.

He allegedly scoped out the players in the casino and relayed the victim’s description to Schmid. He also remained in custody today in the Clark County Detention Center.