Dotty’s Casino Robber May Have Targeted Player Who Just Won $30K, Cops Reveal

Posted on: May 25, 2022, 06:12h.

Last updated on: May 25, 2022, 06:12h.

The man who robbed a woman at Las Vegas’ Dotty’s casino apparently targeted the winning player after she won about $30,000, a recently-released arrest report reveals. Samuel Schmid allegedly yanked her pocketbook and fled the gaming venue. Upon driving away, a manager was fatally injured by the suspect’s SUV.

Samuel Schmid in a mug shot, pictured above. He may have targeted a winning player at Las Vegas’ Dotty’s casino before robbing her pocketbook, police said. He then drove away in a SUV, which allegedly ran over a venue manager. (Image: KTNV)

It also appears a conspirator helped Schmid, 28, identify the player. Schmid is suspected of exchanging phone messages with the other man before the robbery, the Las Vegas Metro Police arrest report said.

That unidentified accomplice allegedly watched the player win several jackpots that day, according to KLAS, a local TV station.

On May 11, Schmid had driven to the casino in a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV. The vehicle was left in a handicap spot in a shopping center parking lot while he went inside.

What Happened to Jackpot?

Schmid was only in the venue for a few minutes, and then went back to the SUV. Soon, he went back inside the gaming parlor. He committed the robbery, before fleeing, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Dotty’s manager Alicia Gibellina, 60, ran into the parking lot to prevent Schmid’s escape. He allegedly pulled out a firearm when she approached the vehicle.

She then moved behind the SUV. It suddenly backed up, and she was run over by the SUV. She died an hour later from blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled.

The winning player suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the robbery. She went to a local hospital for treatment.

It was unclear if Schmid stole all of her winnings based on police reports. Also, it is unclear if any of the money was recovered by police.

Suspect’s Cell Phone Discovered

Police later searched the crime scene for evidence. Officers located Schmid’s cell phone on the floor inside the casino. It apparently had fallen out of his pocket during the robbery.

A search of the phone revealed photos of Schmid. It also had texts of messages between Schmid and the second suspect.

It was suspected that some fingerprints found at the scene matched those of a suspect who was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, KLAS said. It is unclear if that second suspect has yet to be charged for the Dotty’s robbery.

On Tuesday, Schmid appeared in Las Vegas court for open murder, robbery, battery, and conspiracy charges. He remains in custody in the Clark County Detention Center. He has yet to enter a plea on his charges.

So far, no bail has been set in his case. His next court date is on June 2. He is being represented by the Clark County public defender’s office.

The incident took place at Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard in the unincorporated community of Spring Valley, Nev. Dotty’s is a chain with locations in Nevada, Oregon, and Montana. They feature slot machines.