Dotty’s Casino Murder Suspect Refuses to Show for Las Vegas Court Appearance

Posted on: May 24, 2022, 01:34h.

Last updated on: May 24, 2022, 12:30h.

The man facing several charges in the death of a manager at Dotty’s casino allegedly failed to show up to Las Vegas court on Monday. A judge reportedly ordered him to be brought to the courtroom today (May 24) “by any means necessary.”

Samuel Fredrick Schmid, pictured above in a mug shot. He allegedly failed to show up for a court hearing on Monday in connection with the death of a Dotty’s casino manager in Las Vegas. (Image: KTNV)

It was unclear why Samuel Fredrick Schmid, 28, did not show up for the appearance. The Associated Press reported he refused to come to court.

Schmid was arrested on May 16 in Desert Hot Springs, Calif. in connection with the robbery and hit-and-run on Alicia Gibellina, 60, at the Las Vegas gaming venue.

He was extradited back to Nevada on Friday. He continues to be held at the Clark County Detention Center. Schmid is charged with murder, robbery, battery, and conspiracy, the AP said.

The May 11 incident took place at Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard in the unincorporated community of Spring Valley, Nev. He allegedly robbed a pocketbook from a player inside the gaming venue.

Confronted by Manager

He then fled to a Mercedes SUV in the shopping center’s parking lot. Gibellina followed him into the lot.

She went up to a window of the SUV to confront him. Schmid, who was inside the vehicle, displayed a firearm.

Gibellina then backed away and moved behind the SUV. The vehicle suddenly went into reverse and ran her over. She was seriously injured and later died. The SUV fled the area.

Death Ruled Homicide

An autopsy confirmed Gibellina died from blunt force injuries. The Clark County Coroner’s office ruled her death a homicide, KSNV, a local TV station, reported.

The SUV used in the crime was reported stolen. The woman who had her pocketbook stolen was also injured. She is expected to recover.

Dotty’s is a chain with locations in Nevada, Oregon, and Montana. They feature slot machines.

In prior incidents, Schmid was convicted for auto theft, robbery, and theft, the AP said. Two or more times he was sentenced to prison, the report adds.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Gibellina’s family to help with expenses. As of today, the site had raised $11,035. They originally intended to raise $10,000. Organizers of the fundraiser thanked the donors and community.