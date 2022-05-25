Las Vegas’ Dotty’s Casino Robbery, Murder Leads to Second Arrest

Posted on: May 25, 2022, 01:11h.

Last updated on: May 25, 2022, 01:33h.

A second man was arrested this week in connection with a robbery and vehicular murder at Las Vegas’ Dotty’s casino, according to local news reports. He was identified as James Garvey Holmes.

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer, pictured above, details the death of a manager at the Dotty’s casino. She was run over by an SUV after confronting a robber. Two men have been apprehended for the crimes. (Image: KTNV)

Holmes, 54, was apprehended Tuesday by Las Vegas Metro police. He is suspected of open murder, robbery, and conspiracy, KSNV, a local TV station, reported.

In Nevada, open murder includes the crime of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and the lesser-included crimes of voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.

These are the same charges filed against Samuel Schmid, 28, who was already apprehended for the May 11 incident. He is also charged with battery. Both Holmes and Schmid were being held today (May 25) without bail in the Clark County Detention Center.

It appears Schmid and Holmes exchanged texts which are linked to an apparent effort to scope out a robbery victim in the casino, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) arrest report said. “Shes [sic] white very skinny 55-65 years old,” Holmes reportedly wrote in a message to Schmid about their robbery target.

The woman who was robbed had won about $30,000 in jackpots. Schmid later allegedly grabbed the woman’s pocketbook while she was in the venue.

It was unclear if Schmid stole all of her winnings, based on details missing from police reports. Also, it is unclear if any of the money was recovered by police.

The messages between the two men were discovered in Schmid’s cell phone. It had fallen out of his pocket during the robbery. A search of the phone also revealed photos of Schmid.

The winning player suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the robbery. She went to a local hospital for treatment.

Death of Dotty’s Manager

After the robbery, Schmid fled the casino and climbed into a Mercedes Benz SUV parked outside in a lot.

Dotty’s manager Alicia Gibellina, 60, ran into the lot to attempt to prevent Schmid’s escape. He allegedly pulled out a firearm when she approached the vehicle.

She then moved behind the SUV. It suddenly backed up, and she was run over. She died an hour later from blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled.

The incident took place at Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard in the unincorporated community of Spring Valley, Nev. Dotty’s is a chain with locations in Nevada, Oregon, and Montana. They feature slot machines.

Criminal Backgrounds

Both suspects have criminal backgrounds. In 1998, Holmes pled guilty to a theft charge, according to Clark County District Court records cited by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was sentenced to probation. Then, in 2002, he pled guilty to a burglary charge. He was sentenced to probation.

Between 2003 and 2020, he was arrested for drug possession five times, the report said. In 2018, he was sentenced to probation after he pled guilty to a grand larceny charge.

Schmid also has a record. The Associated Press reported Schmid was convicted several times since 2015.

The convictions were for auto theft, robbery, and theft, the AP said, citing court records. He was sentenced two or more times to Nevada state prison, the report added.