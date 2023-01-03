Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Casino is Site of Dead Body, Likely Suicide

Posted on: January 3, 2023, 01:45h.

Last updated on: January 3, 2023, 02:01h.

The man who allegedly fired a gun at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper last month is now deceased. His body was found on Friday at Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

Florida's Seminole Hard Rock Casino. (Image: Visit Lauderdale)

He is identified as Christopher Storlie, 47. The cause of death is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities revealed, based on initial information. It isn’t clear where on the gaming property the body was found.

Tribal police officers discovered the body on the property, which is located near Hollywood, Fla. It is some eight miles southeast of Fort Lauderdale.

It is likely an autopsy will be done to confirm the cause and type of death.

Police had urged the public to be on the lookout for Storlie since last month. He was considered armed and dangerous.

Storlie reportedly shot at a trooper in Missouri’s Carter County on December 18. The trooper wasn’t wounded, but the shots repeatedly struck a police vehicle. The incident began when the trooper attempted to stop a Cadillac Escalade after the driver failed to signal.

Rather than pull over, the suspect drove away. Storlie soon stopped the SUV, exited the vehicle, and fired shots toward the trooper, the highway patrol said.

Prior Casino Suicide

Self-inflicted injuries have been seen at other casinos nationwide. For instance, last April’s discovery of two dead bodies at an Honest Tom’s Saloon & Casino in Bridger, Mont., is now being described as a murder. The suspect apparently took his own life.

Montana officials announced last month that a man who worked there part-time fatally struck a female employee over the head repeatedly with a red prybar. He then likely killed himself.

MTN News, a Montana news site, said Carbon County authorities determined John Ahles, 33, murdered Marla Murray, 71, with “chop-type” wounds. He then set a fire. Rather than leave the small casino, he remained and was overtaken by smoke inhalation.

A review of Ahles’ cell phone content showed he was apparently considering suicide. Toxicology tests also revealed Ahles had taken THC, methamphetamine (meth), and amphetamines prior to his passing. No reason was given for murdering Murray.

The gas line to the furnace had been intentionally damaged, causing natural gas to leak into the building. The gas was most likely intentionally ignited, causing the fire, according to local officials.

The two victims were alone in the building during the fire. Both resided in Bridger.

Ahles worked part-time at the casino doing IT, but wasn’t scheduled to work the day of the fire.

Since the blaze, Honest Tom's was closed by its owners.

Trio Dead in Montana

In November 2021, a double murder-suicide took place at Montana’s Stateline Casino.

The shooter’s wife, Jennifer Mann, 49, and the shooter, Bradford Mann, 56, both residents of North Dakota, and Scot Panasuk, 63, of Bainville, Mont., each passed away during the incident.

Montana authorities concluded that Bradford Mann shot the two victims and then shot himself. All three were deceased when deputies arrived.

It’s believed the shooting occurred after a domestic dispute between the husband and wife, Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick told the Billings Gazette, a local newspaper.

Bradford Mann apparently followed Jennifer Mann and Scot Panasuk to Colby’s Casino, Frederick told the newspaper.

The two men got out of their vehicles and began to argue in a parking lot, according to a surveillance video that captured the dispute, Frederick said. The two had what was described as a brief physical altercation, KULR, a local TV station, reported.

A short time later, Bradford Mann fatally shot Panasuk. Then he shot Jennifer Mann dead while she was still in the car. That was followed by him turning the firearm on himself.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week.