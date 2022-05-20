European Dealer Championship Crowns the Best Croupier in Europe

Posted on: May 20, 2022, 05:36h.

Last updated on: May 20, 2022, 05:36h.

After two years, the European Casino Association (ECA) was able to bring back the European Dealer Championship (EDC) this month. Laying all the cards on the table, Christoph Boo is the best croupier in Europe.

European Dealer Championship winner Christoph Boo, center, holds his ceremonial check following his win. The event returns following a two-year hiatus. (Image: ECA LinkedIn)

The 14th edition of the EDC took place at the Monte Carlo Casino in Monaco. It ended spectacularly in the casino’s Salle Medecin room on May 18. During two days of intense competition, 40 participants from 23 European countries demonstrated their excellence in the art of dealing cards.

Demonstrating his prowess in all disciplines, Boo, a croupier at Casino Zurich in Switzerland, emerged as the winner. He beat Daniel Rhodes of the Hippodrome in London and Zoltan Horvath of Casino Györ in second and third place, respectively, on his way to becoming this year’s European Dealer Champion.

Shuffle Up and Deal

The Société des Bains de Mer, owners of the Monte Carlo Casino, hosted a record number of participants, jury members and a crowd of hundreds of spectators who witnessed Europe’s best dealers in action. Sponsoring this year’s comeback event were Clarion Events, Hippodrome Casino, Holland Casino and others.

Participants had to demonstrate their talent in traditional casino games, American roulette and blackjack, in the main event competition. On top of this, there was also a series of parallel competitions focused on particular disciplines. Dealers competed to determine who mastered chipping, card handling, chip cutting, chip delivery and mathematics. Two Monte Carlo Casino croupiers won for Best Card Manipulator and Best Chip Cutting.

This is incredible. I never expected to win when I arrived at this amazing place, with all these fantastic dealers. I am very proud to have won this competition and to have been crowned European Dealer Champion 2022,” said Christopher Boo after his EDC win.

London Gaming Each sponsored each of the €400 (US$423.36) prizes of the side event. CTC Holdings sponsored the third-place, €750 (US$793.88) prize for the main event. In addition, ICSE sponsored the second-place, €1,500 (US$1,587) prize and the main prize of €3,000 (US$3,175) for the champion was sponsored and presented by Light and Wonder.

In addition, at the winners’ party on the last day, Boo received another prize. Carnival Cruises gave him a voucher for a free cruise.

Honoring Tradition

The EDC is the longest-running competition of its kind in Europe. Dealers are chosen nationally to compete in a knockout tournament that involves technical skills, game control, hospitality and confidence.

Since its inaugural event in 2007, 13 countries have hosted the EDC and over 400 contestants. More than 2,000 spectators from across Europe and beyond descended on the events to watch them live.

It was a great achievement for casino Monte Carlo to have two finalists in this year’s competition: Noemie Serra and Christopher Conceicao. All participants created an atmosphere of competitiveness and rivalry, sharing their skill and knowledge with their teammates in a fabulous final that found a worthy champion in Christoph Boo,” said Société des Bains dear Mer Executive VP of Gaming Activity Pascal Camia.

The gaming industry in Europe employs over 50,000 people. While it may not be the largest industry, but it’s enough to contribute €87.2 billion (US$92.27 billion) in revenue – and growing – every year.

The ECA is already setting up its plans for next year’s EDC. The competition heads to Cyprus next year, with City of Dreams Mediterranean hosting. The Melco Resorts and Entertainment property has a lot of work to do to ensure it’s ready in time.