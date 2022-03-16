Evoplay Relocating Employees Out of Ukraine, Offering Additional Support

Posted on: March 16, 2022, 08:16h.

Last updated on: March 16, 2022, 09:40h.

Commercial activity in Ukraine suffers as Russia continues its attack on the country. Companies are forced to alter their operations, and iGaming studio Evoplay is taking action.

A soldier walks in front of a building bombed by Russian forces in Ukraine. The country’s infrastructure is in turmoil and companies are stepping up to help their employees. (Image: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Evoplay, the Ukraine-based game development studio for the online casino industry, activated a contingency plan with the aim of protecting its team members, most of whom have Ukrainian nationality. Even as its local employees deal with the stress and uncertainty of caring for their families, the company asserts that it is prepared to continue offering its services after the interruption caused by the events of recent weeks.

Evoplay Forced to Alter Operations

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Evoplay moved 15% of its staff to Cyprus. It also placed work facilities and housing next to its new office in Ukraine, which was inaugurated this week in Lviv, in order to facilitate the additional movement of personnel who have decided to remain in the country.

The studio, which has multiple partners, shareholders, and company staff throughout Ukraine, regularly makes donations to causes that support the Ukrainian people. It also implemented volunteer initiatives that actively contribute to humanitarian relief efforts in key areas around the country.

The company also launched a fund for its workforce. Through the initiative, all members of the Ukraine-based team receive all the support necessary to move to the safest regions of the country. Staff wishing to move to Cyprus will also have assistance to relocate.

As a Ukrainian company at heart, and true advocates of world peace, we cannot stand idle at such a challenging time and have pledged to support the Ukrainian relief effort in any way we can,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

In addition, a substantial number of Evoplay’s workforce has pledged to join the volunteer and relief efforts. The studio will grant unlimited permits, leaves of absence, and financial support to all those who volunteer to the humanitarian efforts.

The studio will continue to operate as normally as possible from its new offices across Europe. The contingency plan is in place to ensure the company continues uninterrupted with its game development plan for 2022.

Global Gaming Industry Responds to Conflict

Around the world, gaming businesses are providing assistance to Ukraine where they can. Stake donated $1 million in bitcoin and a GoFundMe page, Gaming Industry for Ukraine, has almost reached its target. It set a goal of £250,000 (US$327,825) and now has £228,998 (US$299,872).

A number of other initiatives are underway as well. Soft2Bet organized a charity event, its Charity Marathon, in Cyprus. All proceeds went to Ukraine, with Soft2Bet matching the amount.

Pixel United, previously Aristocrat Digital, is helping its employees in Ukraine find safety. Aristocrat Leisure’s mobile social gaming division has operations in the country. It reported a few days ago that it is providing relocation assistance and other support to its workforce of around 1,000.

Others are heeding calls to break off ties with the Russian gaming market. Several companies tied to the iGaming space, including Genius Sports, BETER and Turbo Games, no longer serve the country.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a new plea for support from the US. Amid thousands of deaths, he has asked President Biden to increase the country’s response. Addressing POTUS, he stated that “Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”