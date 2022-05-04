London’s Hippodrome Casino Ready to Add New F&B Options

The Hippodrome Casino in London is going to undergo a transformation. Coming this summer, following a multimillion-dollar investment, the casino is going to expand its operations to offer additional dining and drinking venues.

The Hippodrome Casino in London, England. The 120-year-old casino is going to soon add new amenities for its customers. (Image: Square Mile)

The Hippodrome Casino is a landmark in London’s Leicester Square. It’s already the largest casino in the city, with three gaming floors, a separate slot room, a theater and more. It’s soon going to be substantially bigger.

The Casino announced this week that it will expand its existing food and drink options this summer. This comes following the acquisition of additional space and an investment of €3.5 million (US$3.69 million).

More Drinks and Food

The Hippodrome Casino, which first opened over a century ago, currently has nine dining and beverage options, including eight bars and the Heliot Steak House. After purchasing the adjacent property, it will add another 222 square meters (2,389 square feet).

This, coupled with a planned remodeling of the existing areas, will allow the property to expand its gastronomic and entertainment options. The new amenities will serve to attract new markets to the gaming floor.

Most of the new space will first be occupied by CrêpeAffaire, an all-day restaurant serving French crepes and hosting “Crêpe & Cocktail” nights. However, there will also be a new Chop Chop by Four Seasons. This is a contemporary Chinese restaurant offering Hong Kong-inspired dishes popular in existing Four Seasons restaurants.

Hippodrome has long led the way in the casino landscape, and the next phase of our development strategy is focused on elevating our position as a competitive lifestyle brand by enhancing the guest experience,” stated Hippodrome Casino CEO Simon Thomas.

There will also be a cocktail bar with an “underground” theme, which will be on the lower ground floor. This venue, however, will not open this summer, but is scheduled to open later this year.

Hippodrome Casino Capitalizes on its Success

Casinos in the UK have been in rebuild mode as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike many areas around the world, they were able to start earlier and have had a year to heal their wounds.

The Hippodrome Casino has been on the rebound like the others and has had some assistance with the recovery process. Hosting the Global Gaming Awards last month, the first live awards ceremony in two years, helped.

The awards ceremony allowed the Hippodrome Casino to take the spotlight for a little while, which marketing executives always enjoy. In addition, the casino received an award of its own, taking home the prize of Best Casino. This put it above both The Londoner Macau and the Casino de Monte-Carlo.

It doesn’t hurt that the Hippodrome Casino has ties to a wildly popular show, either. The 2012 Magic Mike comedy-drama movie became a global phenomenon that led to live shows around the world. One is a live stage show that opened above the Hippodrome Casino in November 2018.