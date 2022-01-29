Drake Seemingly Bets $200K on Roulette Spin, But There’s More to Social Media Story

Posted on: January 29, 2022, 09:57h.

Last updated on: January 29, 2022, 09:58h.

Canadian rapper Drake has a reported net worth that’s inching towards a quarter of a billion dollars, so he could certainly afford to wager $200,000 on a spin of online roulette. But despite a video making its rounds on social media claiming the 35-year-old Toronto native did just that, there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

A screenshot of the Drake Instagram story claiming to show him betting $200,000 on a roulette spin. But upon closer inspection, the story takes a new turn. (Image: Instagram)

Drake posted to his Instagram account a story showing him playing online roulette from his Toronto mansion. After correctly predicting that the ball would end on the number eight, an animated Drake shouts, “There it is! What did I say? What did I say?!”

The video has since circulated around social media, with someone at some point including text that claims Drake had $200,000 on the spin.

$200K Debunked

If Drake did have $200,000 on the play, he would have won around $7 million. But upon closer inspection, the celebrity didn’t have $200K on the spin.

The internet casino Drake was gambling on — Stake — limits its interactive roulette tables, even for VIP high-rollers such as Drake, to $20,000 per spin.

Ontario is moving forward with becoming the first Canadian province where legal iGaming and mobile sports betting operates. Provincial officials this week confirmed April 4 as the tentative launch date for such internet gambling operations.

While Ontario is the first province in Canada to allow iGaming to operate from within its borders, Canadian law doesn’t criminalize residents from gambling on internet casino sites that are legal offshore in another country.

Stake is an online bitcoin casino that is licensed to conduct iGaming through Curacao. With that in mind, Drake isn’t violating any laws in his home country by gambling on the platform.

Some commenters on the social media video scolded outlets such as Bleacher Report for glamorizing gambling. Bleacher Report is a website focused on sports and sports culture. Its Instagram account has more than 17.8 million followers.

Critics opined that Bleacher Report shouldn’t share online gambling videos of celebrities betting on a single spin more than many Americans have in their entire life savings account. Others theorized that Drake is being paid by Stake to share him playing on the internet casino.

Drake Fancies the Casino

Drake fans are well aware that the rap mogul enjoys frequenting casinos. And, of course, his high-stakes gambling doesn’t always go in his favor.

In 2018, Casino.org reported on Drake losing around $200,000 while gambling at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City. Following a sold-out performance in Philadelphia at the Wells Faro Center, Drake and his entourage made the short trip to Atlantic City to surprise partiers at the Hard Rock’s Daer Nightclub where he performed five tracks around 3 am Sunday morning.

Drake’s all-nighter didn’t end there. The rapper then hit up the Hard Rock casino floor where he reportedly lost $200,000.

All in a night for Drake.