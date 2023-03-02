Snoop Dogg Becomes ‘Chief Ganjaroo Officer’ of Crypto Casino Roobet

Snoop Dogg is synonymous with marijuana, and the hip-hop legend’s newest gig puts cannabis directly into his job title.

Snoop Dogg is joining an online cryptocurrency casino as a brand ambassador with the title of “Chief Ganjaroo Officer.” Snoop plans to bring his decades of experience in the music industry and his keen ability to build a brand to the casino called Roobet. (Image: Invision)

Snoop announced this week that he’s partnered with Roobet, an online cryptocurrency casino, to become their “Chief Ganjaroo Officer.” In the promotional role, the rap legend and NFT (non-fungible token) influencer will help market the online crypto casino.

THA DOGG IS HOME 🐕 X 🦘 @snoopdogg x Roobet pic.twitter.com/m9ldBRbHR9 — Roobet (@Roobet) March 1, 2023

Developing a Brand

Roobet cofounder Matt Duea explained that bringing on Snoop Dogg, a celebrity who rarely needs an introduction, is about building the crypto casino’s brand. Launched in 2019, Roobet claims to be one of the fastest-growing crypto casinos in the world.

Since day one, our mission has been to push the boundaries of what a gaming brand can be, and Snoop’s a real visionary,” said Duea. “Together, we’re going to truly revolutionize the online entertainment experience.”

Duea explained that Roobet seeks to provide the “most exciting and immersive online casino experience” available. “With Snoop by our side, the future of digital entertainment is looking brighter than ever,” Duea added.

Snoop said he was attracted to the sponsorship opportunity because of Roobet’s brand uniqueness.

“These guys are doing something different,” Snoop said. “This partnership just feels natural, and we’re going to blaze a trail for the future of online entertainment.”

Roobet said Snoop will lend his entertainment industry and brand expertise to the casino enterprise.

About Roobet

Roobet is a subsidiary of Raw Entertainment B.V., an online gaming firm based and licensed in Curacao. The South American island country near Aruba is a hub for offshore iGaming and online bookmaking platforms. Roobet is an online casino that allows players to gamble with cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

The site offers more than 2,000 slot machines and interactive table games. The casino says one of its more popular games is its proprietary roulette offering that challenges players to wager on what color symbol the pill will land on. Roobet also offers cryptocurrency sports betting.

Roobet is blocked in the US and throughout most of Europe.

Crypto Rebound

The December arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and CEO of FTX, once a leading cryptocurrency exchange, devastated the crypto industry.

Before his arrest in the Bahamas, where FTX was headquartered, Bitcoin was trading above $20K. Bankman-Fried is being charged with wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance law violations. The FTT cryptocurrency went into a nosedive, and the stock traded below $17K just weeks later.

Bankman-Fried is alleged to have used customers’ FTX crypto holdings to make risky investments through another company he founded, Alameda Research. When reports surfaced about FTX funds being improperly used to fund Alameda, customers began withdrawing their crypto holdings, which led to FTX filing for bankruptcy when it couldn’t complete the requested transactions.

Some Wall Street observers believed FTX’s demise would permanently hurt the crypto markets, but prices have since rebounded. Bitcoin is trading above $23,300 as of Thursday morning — though that’s about 47% below where the digital currency was trading at this time last year.