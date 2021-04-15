Cosmopolitan Las Vegas Casino Workers Could Get $1M in COVID Vaccine Incentives

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas might pay up to $1 million in employee bonuses to encourage workers to get COVID-19 shots over the next couple of weeks.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak sets an example as he gets a COVID-19 vaccine shot from Trashelle Miro, Albertsons pharmacy manager, in Las Vegas last month. Now, The Cosmopolitan is providing cash incentives to get its employees to receive the vaccine. (Image: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

The large incentive plan at the hotel-casino kicks in if 80 percent of workers receive at least a first vaccine dose by May 1. Also, tiered cash bonuses will be given as further encouragement to Cosmopolitan employees to reach target vaccination percentages.

… We believe that expediting the vaccination process is the most effective and integral step towards ensuring our employees’ and our guests’ safety and the successful return of travel to our city,” William McBeath, The Cosmopolitan’s CEO and president, said in a statement provided to Casino.org.

“As an industry, we know that time is of the essence in working towards our shared goal — keeping our staff protected and welcoming guests back safely to the destination.”

Under a current plan, also if 60 percent of Cosmopolitan employees get the vaccine, workers who got the shot will receive a $50 bonus, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. When reaching 70 percent, it leads to a $100 bonus, 80 percent is $250, 90 percent is $350, and 100 percent would be $500, the report said.

The initiative not only leads to a healthier environment for Cosmopolitan guests and workers. It comes after the announcement from the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) that regulators will consider the vaccination levels among staff when reviewing requests from casinos for increasing gaming floor occupancy.

Currently, casino floor occupancy for Nevada properties is capped at 50 percent. Next month, it will move upward under the NGCB’s oversight.

Nevada Goal Is 100 Percent Capacity By June

Gov. Steve Sisolak, D, set a goal this week for the entire state to be at 100 percent capacity by June 1. As of Wednesday, more than 20 percent of Nevada residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nevada has seen 309,150 coronavirus cases. There have been 5,339 deaths.

At The Cosmopolitan, in a recent internal letter to employees, Chief People Officer Daniel Espino said the property has “a long way to go” to get its workers vaccinated against COVID-19, the Review-Journal said.

The Cosmopolitan’s successful return to full operation depends on how many of us are fully vaccinated…. We strongly encourage you to inform yourself with the data and facts that exist supporting the efficacy of this vaccine,” the letter adds.

To make it easier for employees, Cosmopolitan workers can use an onsite clinic which provides free vaccines. The clinic began operating on March 22.

Vaccines are available to The Cosmopolitan’s 4,000 workers and their immediate household members. Or, COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge at some sites in Clark County.

The Cosmopolitan Requires Tests for Unvaccinated Employees

Employees who do not get the vaccine must test for COVID-19 weekly. An onsite testing clinic will cost employees $30 for third-party staffing fees. The Cosmopolitan will cover other costs associated with the test.

Unvaccinated workers at the hotel-casino also have to provide proof of two negative PCR test results a week.

By so doing, it will provide early detection of possible COVID-19. Those employees who test positive for COVID-19 will stay at home and remain in isolation.

Cosmopolitan employees who work at least four days a week must get tested twice per week. Workers who work three or less days a week need to be tested once a week.

Last year, The Cosmopolitan spent more than $40 million on COVID-19-related expenses. These include salary and benefits to employees, health safeguards, supplies, and training.

Recently, Wynn Resorts also said unvaccinated employees must undergo a weekly COVID-19 test. It also provides onsite vaccinations to employees.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., Red Rock Resorts Inc., MGM Resorts International, and Caesars Entertainment are also providing vaccines to their employees through an onsite clinic, the Review-Journal said.