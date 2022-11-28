College Basketball Micro-Betting More Abundant Than Ever

Posted on: November 28, 2022, 05:25h.

Last updated on: November 28, 2022, 06:16h.

The 2022-23 NCAA college basketball season is in full swing, and sportsbooks are offering more betting opportunities on the games than ever before.

An NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons is viewed on a sportsbook app with Simplebet’s micro-betting lines displayed. Simplebet says it is offering more college basketball betting opportunities than it did last year. (Image: Simplebet)

Sports betting is legal in more than 30 states. And many of the leading sportsbook operators in states where online wagering is allowed continue to expand their in-play micro-betting options.

Unlike traditional sports betting, where bettors place a wager on the outcome of a game either straight-up or with a point spread factored in, micro-betting involves in-game betting. Simplebet is a leader in micro-betting, and told Casino.org today that its turnkey software is offering the most in-play betting options ever.

Simplebet is a third-party business-to-business software developer that allows its sportsbook partners to seamlessly integrate micro-markets into their platforms. Simplebet clients include DraftKings, bet365, Intralot, Golden Nugget, and Betway.

More Than 2,500 Games

Simplebet says its micro-betting lines will be available for more than 2,500 NCAA college basketball games this season.

Users can now wager on each successful scoring outcome across an individual team basis, what the next shot attempt will be, which team will reach a specific point total first, and more throughout the 2022-2023 season,” a release from Simplebet explained.

Simplebet says sports bettors wagering on one of its client’s platforms can try to predict every single scoring play. A few examples include betting on whether the next basket will be a two- or three-pointer, whether the next score will be by the home or away team, and the outcome of each team’s next shot.

Simplebet utilizes machine learning to quickly formulate odds on various scenarios within seconds. The company says its algorithms take in data from the league’s official distributor before its machines determine real-time odds and distribute the information to its sportsbook partners. The entire process takes just seconds.

DraftKings is the largest facilitator of Simplebet micro bets. The sportsbook is operational in 19 states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Bet365 is only live in Colorado and New Jersey, with Ohio on the way beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Intralot sports betting is available in only Montana and Wyoming, while Golden Nugget’s online sportsbook is accessible only in four states — Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia. Betway is operational in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Small Stakes, Big Revenue

Micro-betting involves low stakes, as the lines are often limited to maximum bets of $20 to $50. But the overall revenue that the in-play markets generate for sportsbooks is considerable.

Simplebet products took about $262 million in bets during the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. The platform allowed bettors to wager on every single pitch of every single at-bat during all 2,430 MLB regular season games.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who set the American League record for the most home runs during the regular season with 62 dingers, fielded the most in-game bets.

In-game micro-betting activity only increased during the MLB Postseason, Simplebet said. The company revealed last month that its handle for each postseason game was about seven times more than the average handle for a regular season game.