Adele Las Vegas Tickets Relisted as High as $35K, Superstar Demands Caesars Action

Superstar Adele announced her first Las Vegas residency late last month. Tickets went on sale soon after, but scalpers have since caused much frustration among the British singer-songwriter’s fans.

Adele performs during “An Audience With Adele,” a televised concert event that aired on ITV last month. Adele comes to Las Vegas in January to begin her residency at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum theater. (Image: ITV)

Caesars Entertainment revealed in November that it was the winner of the Adele residency bidding war in Las Vegas. The casino giant and music icon are teaming for a roughly four-month run that will feature Adele headlining the Caesars Palace Colosseum each week beginning in January. The residency is titled “Weekends with Adele.”

Ticketmaster knew traffic to its site would be intense when it began selling the Adele Las Vegas tickets to “Verified Fans” on December 7. The 24-show engagement is completely sold out, and scalpers are now looking to cash in on the inventory online through ticket exchanges.

Adele tickets on resale sites like StubHub and SeatGeek are asking as much as $35,000 per ticket. Tickets originally cost anywhere between $100 for nosebleeds to as much as $5,000 for front row seats with VIP packages.

Casino VIPs Reportedly Excluded

Caesars Entertainment is paying Adele a small fortune to headline its flagship casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Likely the costliest residency in Las Vegas history, Caesars is betting big on the pop megastar flooding its Strip venue each weekend with fans who will not only pay top dollar for show tickets but spend heavily elsewhere throughout Caesars Palace.

Adele, however, wants to make sure her actual fans are able to enjoy the shows. The UK’s Daily Mail reports that Adele has asked Caesars to not issue tickets to the casino’s VIP patrons.

“Adele wants her fans to be able to watch her rather than having people get free tickets just because they spent lots of money in the casino,” an alleged source talking with the British tabloid claimed.

The Adele residency is already a smashing success for Caesars. The shows have generated more than $50 million in revenue for the casino operator. Billboard believes Adele will earn nearly $2 million per performance.

Ticket Stabilization

The chaos surrounding Adele Las Vegas tickets is understandable, as it marks her first residency ever. But reports are quickly surfacing that Adele is considering an extension at Caesars Palace. If more shows are added, that could result in ticket prices finding a sense of normalcy.

Casino.org’s Scott Roeben of Vital Vegas notoriety often gets the scoop on major Las Vegas developments and happenings before they’re officially made public. And Roeben says his sources tell him that the Adele Caesars Palace residency will run not only through mid-April, but for two to three years.

We expect ticket prices will normalize once the current frenzy subsides,” Roeben explained this week.

In the meantime, Las Vegas visitors in search of A-list headliners can find other marquee acts at more reasonable fares. Residencies expected in 2022 include Bruno Mars (Park MGM), Usher (Caesars Palace), Katy Perry (Resorts World), Cher (Park MGM), Carrie Underwood (Resorts World), Rod Stewart (Caesars Palace), and Shania Twain (Planet Hollywood).