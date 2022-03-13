Atlanta Falcons’ Calvin Ridley Allegedly Bet on More NFL Games Than He And League Admitted

Posted on: March 13, 2022, 04:00h.

Last updated on: March 13, 2022, 04:35h.

Suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley reportedly wagered on more games than he and the NFL ‘fessed up to last week. The revelation follows the league announcement that the player is barred for at least the 2022 season for betting on professional contests, some involving his team.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. It appears he bet on more NFL games than he originally admitted. (Image: DraftKings Nation)

When the league handed down the “indefinite” suspension last Monday, it was believed Ridley wagered $1,500 on NFL games. He admitted to as much on Twitter, noting he’s not a problem gambler. Details emerged that those bets were three-, five- and eight-game parlays, at least one of which involved the Falcons.

However, documents obtained by Sports Handle indicate Ridley bet $3,900 across six bets that were either on or included the Falcons. The player lost all six wagers, five of which were parlays.

The parlays were headlined by a $300, 11-leg bet on NFL games placed on the morning of Nov. 28. At odds of 481/1, the bet would have paid more than $144,000 if successful,” according to Sports Handle.

Even if Ridley hit that bet, the $144,000 in winnings is a far cry from the $11.1 million the former first-round pick was slated to earn this year.

Some Details Clear, Others Murky

It’s not immediately clear why Ridley stated he bet $1,500 if the actual figure is $3,900. He hasn’t posted on Twitter since March 7 and his personal account is offline at this writing.

However, it’s clear his bets were placed during a five-day span last November when he was away from the Falcons and on the non-football illness list. Additionally, it appears Ridley, 27, didn’t exercise his three-day window to appeal the suspension, meaning he cannot apply for reinstatement until Feb. 15, 2023.

“A league investigation uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way. Nor was there evidence suggesting any awareness by coaches, staff, teammates, or other players of his betting activity,” according to a statement issued by the league.

Florida Focus

Ridley, a Florida native, placed the aforementioned bets in his home state in the brief window in which tribal gaming giant Hard Rock International offered mobile sports wagering in the third-largest state. The gaming arm of the Seminole Tribe launched its mobile betting app, but three weeks later, a judge vacated the pact between the state and Hard Rock. The tribe continued taking mobile bets while it appealed that ruling, but it ultimately pulled the sportsbook app on Dec. 4, 2021.

Working with the gaming company, data provider Genius Sports assisted the NFL with its investigation of Ridley.

Genius is one of the the NFL’s betting integrity partners, and the league owns an equity stake in the company.