Caesars Palace Colosseum Lands Garth Brooks Residency, Each Show To Be Unique

Posted on: November 14, 2022, 09:48h.

Last updated on: November 14, 2022, 09:49h.

Caesars Palace has won the Las Vegas Strip bidding war for Garth Brooks.

Garth Brooks will begin his Las Vegas residency in May 2023. The country music superstar will call Caesars Palace and the Strip casino’s Colosseum theater his home while in Southern Nevada. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

After decades on the road touring the world, Casino.org reported in February, which coincided with Brooks’ 60th birthday, that the country music legend was looking to deboard the tour bus for a casino penthouse and a Strip residency show.

The best-selling artist of the 20th century, per the Recording Industry Association of America, had the interest of every major casino on the Strip. Brooks played at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Feb. 6, a property operated by MGM Resorts.

But in the end, Caesars Palace’s iconic Colosseum was deemed the perfect setting for the country music superstar.

“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” said Brooks. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”

“Garth Brooks/Plus One,” as the residency is being called, is set to begin in May 2023 and run through December. A total of 27 engagements are included in the initial leg.

Ticket sales begin this Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 am PST for verified Ticketmaster fans and Citi cardmembers. Should tickets remain, sales for the general public will open on Nov. 21 at 10 am PST.

No Two Shows Alike

“Garth Brooks/Plus One” will be a rarity on the Strip as each performance will be different. Brooks in his announcement of the residency says the “plus one” refers to varying band members and an occasional special guest who will take the stage with him that night only.

Fans are promised a once-in-a-lifetime performance each and every night,” the Caesars release said. “Whether it be one fiddle player, percussion and background vocals, or the whole band, each song, as well as every performance, will be a unique and shared experience night after night for Garth and his audience.”

The Colosseum is a much more intimate setting than the actual colosseums, stadiums, and arenas that Brooks has been playing for years.

The Colosseum accommodates approximately 4,300 fans for a residency such as Brooks’. By comparison, his recent “Garth Brooks Stadium Tour” averaged about 80,000 attendees per night.

Scalpers Ready to Pounce

Tickets for Brooks’ Colosseum shows are expected to quickly sell out long before tickets open for the general public. That will result in some scalpers looking to make an easy buck by reselling the tickets online.

Ticketmaster is taking steps to limit scalpers and make sure that only true Garth Brooks fans are able to initially purchase the tickets. The ticket site encourages all interested fans to have their Ticketmaster accounts verified prior to Thursday’s opening allotment for verified fans.

“While Ticketmaster Verified Fan does not guarantee that every fan will get a ticket, it does make the ticket-buying experience fairer by ensuring only other fans are competing for tickets. Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public sale,” the ticket giant said.