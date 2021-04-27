Caesars Entertainment Donates Las Vegas Parking Fees to Charities

Posted on: April 27, 2021, 06:25h.

Last updated on: April 27, 2021, 06:25h.

Caesars Entertainment says some of the money generated from its much-despised parking fees at its Las Vegas casino resorts will be used for good.

A Caesars Entertainment parking garage in Las Vegas is seen. The casino company says it’s donating $3.1 million of its parking revenue to area charities. (Image: Vital Vegas)

The casino group announced yesterday that it’s contributing $3.1 million to programs that support vulnerable populations in the Las Vegas Valley, including underserved youth, people experiencing housing or food insecurity, and those with disabilities. The money comes from its parking garages in Southern Nevada.

The past year has presented incredible challenges to all of us. We are keenly aware that, as we move forward, we are still moving uphill. And that hill can be much steeper for our vulnerable community members,” said Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg.

The Caesars release revealed that the majority of the funding will go to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children and the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. Each organization received a $1 million gift from the casino operator.

Caesars is also donating:

Clean the World — $300,000

Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health — $200,000

The Shade Tree of Las Vegas — $200,000

The Goodie Two Shoes Foundation — $100,000

Kya’s Smiles Foundation — $100,000

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation — $100,000

Special Olympics Nevada — $100,000

Parking Fees Do Good

Free parking was a perk in Las Vegas for gamblers of all levels for many decades.

MGM Resorts ended that amenity in early 2016 when it did away with free valet and self-parking. Caesars soon followed MGM’s lead, meaning free parking was largely eliminated from the Strip, as the two casino companies own the majority of the resort properties on the main drag.

Paired with ever-escalating resort fees, and the parking charges generated a stern response from locals and visitors alike.

“Price gouging seems to have become the norm,” commented Jay Odiyar on a recent Casino.org article covering such add-on mandatory tolls. “After having tasted the bitter taste of all these parking fees, resort fees, venue fees, and service charges during our recent Vegas trip, we’ll be thinking long and hard before returning.”

Free Parking Reinstated

In wake of COVID-19 and an effort to bring back guests, Caesars has restored free self-parking for Nevada residents and guests staying overnight at the resort. Caesars Rewards loyalty members rated Platinum and above are also afforded free parking.

Two exceptions are Rio and Planet Hollywood, which have free self-parking for all. MGM has reinstated free self-parking for all, too. But the free parking garages might not remain for long.

We’re implementing free self-parking now as a way to welcome back guests,” MGM explains. “We don’t have a timeline regarding future plans or changes.”

Free self-parking can also be found at Wynn and Encore, The Venetian and Palazzo, Circus Circus, Treasure Island, Cosmopolitan, Sahara, STRAT, and Tropicana.

Resort fees, however, remain widespread. They are currently as high as $45 a day, plus taxes, at the Strip’s most luxurious properties, including Venetian and Palazzo, Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Aria, and Cosmopolitan.