Caesars Entertainment Restoring Parking Fees at Las Vegas Strip Properties

Posted on: October 15, 2020, 09:00h.

Last updated on: October 15, 2020, 11:26h.

Caesars Entertainment is restoring parking fees for some guests at its Las Vegas Strip resorts. The casino operator says the decision will better serve its guests.

Caesars Entertainment will reinstitute parking charges at the end of the month. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In an effort to lure back visitors, Caesars announced ahead of Las Vegas’ June casino reopenings that it was suspending fees for self-parking at its resorts. The company announced this week that rates will be reimplemented effective October 30.

Nevada residents, hotel guests, and Caesars Rewards loyalty members at the Platinum or higher benefit level will continue to be afforded free self-parking. To reach the Platinum tier, patrons must acquire 4,000 credits.

“With this updated self-parking policy, we intend to take care of our best customers — locals, hotel guests, and loyal Caesars Rewards members — and provide them with ease and better access to our Las Vegas properties as they continue to stay and play with us,” said Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg.

Caesars says profits generated from the reinstitution of fees on self-parking will be donated to charities that “support Caesars’ team members and local communities in need.” The company did not specify any organizations.

Violence to Blame?

Las Vegas has seen a surge in violence in recent months. Police have responded to assaults, robberies, and shootings up and down the Strip since casinos began reopening in early June.

Cheap hotel room rates have been blamed for potentially bringing in an unruly crowd. Wynn Resorts recently jacked up rates in an effort to welcome more respectable visitors.

The elimination of free self-parking could be Caesars’ way of telling people who aren’t coming to Las Vegas to gamble and wine and dine that they are not welcome. Metro Police Department Captain Dori Koren told the Clark County Board of Commissioners earlier this month that much of the recent violence has been committed by people who do not live in Nevada. He also said some of the accused criminals have ties to organized gangs.

For non-residents who are not staying at a Caesars Entertainment hotel, and who are also not of the Platinum rewards tier, one to four hours will cost $12, and $15 for up to 24 hours. Those rates are for Bally’s, Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s, and Paris.

Free self-parking remains at the Miracle Miles Shops at Planet Hollywood.

High Roller Status

Free parking was a perk given to Las Vegas visitors of all statuses for decades. There’s just something about pulling up to a Strip casino and valeting your vehicle.

That amenity began coming to an end in January of 2016 when MGM Resorts did away with both free valet and self-parking. Other casinos, including Caesars, soon followed MGM’s lead.

The elimination of a free place to park your vehicle caused an uproar. Paired with continually increasing resort fees, and many have been turned off by the “new” Las Vegas.

Free valet parking is still offered to guests of The Venetian and Palazzo.