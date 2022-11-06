BREAKING: Powerball Jackpot Climbs to US Lottery Record of $1.9B, Players Crash Site

Posted on: November 6, 2022, 09:45h.

Last updated on: November 6, 2022, 09:49h.

Powerball has done it again. For the 40th drawing in a row, no ticket matched the five white balls and lone red Powerball to win the jackpot. The $1.6 billion jackpot rolls over for the interstate lottery game’s drawing on Monday, Nov. 7, where the estimated 30-year annuitized jackpot will be a record $1.9 billion.

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion for the game’s next drawing on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. It’s the largest lottery jackpot ever offered in the US. (Image: New Jersey Lottery)

The largest lottery prize ever won in US history came by way of Powerball in January 2016 with a $1.586 billion pool. Three lucky winners split the pot. The largest single win occurred in October 2018 when a Mega Millions player in South Carolina claimed a $1.537 billion jackpot.

Tomorrow’s drawing will be the first time in the history of the United States that a lottery offers a prize north of $1.6 billion. And with Powerball hysteria in full effect, lottery officials expect unprecedented sales to push the Monday jackpot to approximately $1.9 billion.

The $1.9 billion jackpot is the full value of the cash pool should it be allowed to accumulate interest and compounded interest through Treasury bonds over the life of the 30-year annuity. The current Powerball jackpot is worth about $929.1 million.

This is a breaking news story and will be continued to be updated.