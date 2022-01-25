BoyleSports Taps Aspire Global for Dutch Sports Betting Launch

Posted on: January 25, 2022, 11:07h.

Last updated on: January 25, 2022, 11:07h.

BoyleSports is making the final preparations for a launch of its online gaming operations in the Netherlands. To get it to the finish line, it has turned to gaming solutions provider Aspire Global.

Conor Gray, BoyleSports CEO, in front of one of the gaming operator’s shops. Gray is ready to introduce the company to the Dutch iGaming market as soon as it is given a license. (Image: RTE)

BoyleSports wants to tackle the nascent iGaming market coming to the Netherlands. The largest independent retail bookmaker in Ireland will use Aspire Global’s turnkey online gaming platform to help make this a reality.

Aspire Global will deliver its main gaming platform, a portfolio of casino games and its sports betting option to BoyleSports. In addition, AspireEngage, the company’s CRM solution, will provide additional marketing and customer support services.

We have in Aspire Global found the perfect partner who will support us with leading technology, exciting games and all the localized player support we need. This will enable us to focus on the player experience and branding of our new business in the Netherlands,” asserts BoyleSports CEO Mark Kemp.

BoyleSports will receive additional tools from Aspire Global, including all Dutch-speaking support and localized CRM promotions. Aspire Global will provide everything necessary for the compliant onboarding of Dutch players. It will also integrate solutions with major payment providers.

BoyleSports Expanding its Horizons

BoyleSports recently expanded its footprint in Ireland. Last November, it agreed to purchase the remaining 10 sports betting shops operated by Tully Bookmakers. With that, the company now has over 350 retail shops in Ireland and the UK.

The addition of the Dutch market will give BoyleSports a wider reach that will allow it to continue to seek out new markets. It will operate in the Dutch market with its own license, which it intends to apply for shortly.

Aspire Global Continues to Find More Support

Aspire Global has seen its share of positive news recently, as well. Only a few days ago, it received a license to operate its BtoBet platform in Denmark. The company first arrived in the Danish market in 2012 with an online casino market. Adding the BtoBet sports betting platform gives it more ways to service the industry.

In addition to its expansion in the Danish market, Aspire Global is active in countries around the world. It is in the US, Spain, Nigeria, Colombia, Mexico and others, with a total of 30 licensed jurisdictions in its portfolio.

That wide reach is part of the reason Aspire Global became a target of NeoGames. The online lottery technology and services company recently put a $480-million cash offer on the table. The deal has already been approved by Aspire Global shareholders.