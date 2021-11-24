BoyleSports to Purchase Final 10 Tully Bookmakers Shops

Posted on: November 24, 2021, 11:35h.

Last updated on: November 24, 2021, 11:35h.

Tully Bookmakers’ time in Ireland has run its course. According to Racing Post, the sports betting company has sold the last 10 sports betting shops in the country to BoyleSports. This ends a 44-year run in the business.

A Tully Bookmakers shop, which will now be owned by BoyleSports. (Image: Markus Spring)

Tully Bookmakers was one of the original sportsbook names in Ireland, but all good things must come to an end. The company began selling some of its shops in 2015 as the market began to change. From an initial 37, it reduced its footprint by 10 through a deal with BoyleSports that year.

Tully’s End of an Era

Over the next several years, Tully continued to become disenchanted with the state of sports betting in Ireland for several reasons. When the country introduced a new betting tax in 2018, the company took a hit. Then, when COVID-19 came around, things progressed even worse.

From around the middle of March until almost the end of June last year, sports betting in Ireland was severely handicapped. All land-based sportsbooks were closed, except for a brief reopening when it seemed like the pandemic was under control. That outage took another bite out of Tully and further dampened the company’s spirits to continue.

Tully has continued to reduce its operations over the years and decided that now is the right time to exit. It has relinquished its last set of 10 shops to BoyleSports as profits continued to decline.

It comes with mixed emotions but the final chapter has been written. I thought it was time to get out. Neither myself nor my brother has any family interested in carrying on in the business, so we decided to take the plunge and jump,” Tully Bookmakers owner Paul Tully remarked.

BoyleSports Grows its Footprint

BoyleSports was already a huge independent sports betting operator in Ireland before its latest acquisition. However, now with 286 shops across the country, it is the undisputed champion. Racing Post spoke with an unidentified person, who said that the operator will “invest significantly in each of the ten shops to allow them to compete in the current market.”

While the purchase didn’t come as a big surprise, it is still a bitter pill to swallow for some. Irish Bookmakers Association Chair Sharon Byrne stated, “It’s a sign of how difficult it is for the smaller operators out there who are trying to survive. I wish BoyleSports well with their new shops.”

It’s very difficult for the smaller operators and consumer confidence just hasn’t come back yet since [COVID-19]. Placing bets and then leaving is the new normal. People aren’t ready to be hanging around the shops,” Byrne stated.

Ireland is going through a serious transformation with its gaming industry and, after 44 years, the timing seemed to be perfect to get out of the business. With uncertainty ahead and only a minor presence, exiting now was almost inevitable.

Tully indicated that he started in the business when he was only 12 and, if everything is finalized before Christmas, this will be the first time in 40 years that he has been able to take a vacation. “That,” he says, “tells its own story.”