Body Discovered at South Point Casino Lot, Las Vegas Cops Seek Cause of Death

Posted on: September 29, 2021, 04:59h.

Last updated on: September 29, 2021, 04:59h.

Investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a woman’s body at a parking lot at Las Vegas’ South Point Hotel Casino & Spa.

Las Vegas’ South Point Hotel Casino & Spa, pictured above. Police were trying to identify the cause of death of a woman found in a casino parking lot on Tuesday. (Image: Vegas Means Business)

The lifeless body was discovered midday Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Metro police had not yet identified the cause of death.

The unnamed dead woman was found shortly before 11 am, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. Metro detectives were searching the lot for evidence on Tuesday.

In the past year, South Point Casino was the scene of other unrelated crimes.

Airline Threats

In April, McCarran International Airport security was beefed up after a Nevada man who was staying at South Point Hotel allegedly threatened to blow up planes and shoot people in Las Vegas. The threat came after he was informed a carry-on fee would be charged for a piece of luggage, Metro police said.

Andrew Greco, 52, who is believed to be from Stateline, was arrested on two charges: communicating a bomb threat and making a threat in an act of terrorism, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing court documents.

The incident began when Greco screamed at an employee of Frontier Airlines at the passenger check-in desk after he was told a carry-on piece of luggage would cost $55, the Review-Journal said, based on a Metro police report. Greco then allegedly tossed a driver’s license and credit card at Frontier employees.

At one point during the confrontation, a Frontier manager told Greco he could not board a Frontier plane, the police report said, KLAS reported.

The workers then called the cops. Greco left the airport. He went back to the hotel.

From his room, he allegedly called Frontier customer service at least 11 times during a single night. He allegedly threatened to “kill people in Las Vegas or blow up an aircraft,” according to the police report.

Greco also allegedly told a customer service employee he had placed C4 plastic explosive on planes at McCarran. Also, KLAS reported Greco threatened to commit a “mass shooting.” His court case is believed to be still pending.

Casino Security Neutralizes Armed Man

Last October, South Point Hotel Casino was the scene of a fatal shooting, as security officers shot an armed man. The man had fired a gun in the air and refused to drop the firearm outside of the gaming property, the Review-Journal reported.

The unidentified man had fired a shot near the casino’s valet area, according to the report. He also had entered and exited the casino.

He kept brandishing a handgun and then pointed it at two security guards outside of the building, the Review-Journal said. He allegedly refused to drop the weapon during the stand-off with security officers. The officers then fatally wounded the man, police said.