South Point Casino Guest Arrested for Alleged McCarran Threats, Security Tightened

Posted on: April 29, 2021, 11:56h.

Last updated on: April 29, 2021, 11:56h.

McCarran International Airport security was beefed up in recent days after a Nevada man allegedly threatened to blow up planes and shoot people in Las Vegas. The threat came after he was informed a carry-on fee would be charged for a piece of luggage, Metro police said.

Andrew Greco shown here in mug shot. Greco was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot people and blow up planes following a tirade that started when he was told he was being charged for a carry-on piece of luggage. (Image: LVMPD)

Andrew Greco, 52, who is believed to be from Stateline, was arrested late last week on two charges: communicating a bomb threat and making a threat in an act of terrorism, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported citing court documents.

The airport saw increased patrols and federal law enforcement agencies were notified of his alleged threats as a precaution, local news outlets reported this week. Metro police alerted counter terrorism officials and the FBI.

The incident began when Greco screamed at an employee of Frontier Airlines at the passenger check-in desk after he was told a carry-on piece of luggage would cost $55, the Review-Journal said based on a Metro police report. Greco then allegedly tossed a driver’s license and credit card at Frontier employees.

At one point during the confrontation, a Frontier manager told Greco he could not board a Frontier plane, the police report said, according to KLAS, a local TV station.

The workers then called the cops. Greco left the airport.

He was staying at Las Vegas’ South Point Hotel Casino & Spa, the report said. He went back to the hotel.

From his room, he allegedly called Frontier customer service at least 11 times during the night. He allegedly threatened to “kill people in Las Vegas or blow up an aircraft,” according to the police report.

Claimed There Were Explosives

Greco also allegedly told a customer service employee he had placed C4 plastic explosive on planes at McCarran.

He further allegedly said he “would not have a problem killing people in Las Vegas” if a Frontier manager did not take his call.

Also, KLAS reported Greco threatened to commit a “mass shooting.”

In his reported tirade, Greco allegedly told employees at the call center he had “prior military experience,” KLAS said, based on the police report. Police could not confirm Greco served in the military.

He also allegedly made multiple racial slurs when on the phone with Frontier call center workers. It is located in the Philippines.

Earlier this month, Greco flew from Reno to Las Vegas, the Review-Journal said. He was planning to return to Reno when the incident took place, KLAS said.

He was arrested at his hotel room. When cops arrived, Greco told them, “I know why you guys are here,” KLAS said.

He was arrested last Friday and placed in Clark County Detention Center. Bail was set at $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in local court on May 11.

“The Department of Aviation appreciates the efforts of the law enforcement agencies, our airline partners and others who responded,” Chris Jones, a McCarran spokesman told KLAS. “We take security very seriously and were pleased with the professional manner in which this matter was quickly investigated and closed.”

Mandalay Bay Mass Shooting

Las Vegas was the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. On Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay. He sprayed bullets at a crowd of concertgoers below and across the Strip from his suite.

Some 58 victims died and more than 850 were injured. Paddock committed suicide once law enforcement approached his suite. The FBI was never able to determine a motive for Paddock’s actions.