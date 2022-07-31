Betting Hero, Bankroll Unveil Plans for Sports Betting Concierge Service at Philly Bar

Posted on: July 30, 2022, 11:22h.

Last updated on: July 30, 2022, 11:22h.

Bankroll, a soon-to-open luxury sports bar in Philadelphia, has announced it’s entering into a strategic partnership to develop a unique concierge service for its patrons with a firm that helps sports betting apps acquire customers.

A Betting Hero representative stands outside a Dave & Buster’s in Tempe, Ariz. This past week, Betting Hero and Bankroll, a high-end sports bar under construction in Philadelphia, announced a partnership. The American Affiliate company will help Bankroll establish a sports betting concierge service when it opens later this year. (Image: Betting Hero/Facebook)

The partnership with Betting Hero means Bankroll visitors can access live help on-site to navigate the registration and wagering process. Betting Hero will also help the sports bar build relationships with licensed sports betting and iGaming operators.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Betting Hero and its team of seasoned sports betting experts to create the next generation of gaming catered to sports fans,” said Padma Rao, CEO of Bankroll. “Our unique concierge service will provide customers customized content, coaching and community unlike any other venue or platform.”

The team behind Bankroll, which besides Rao includes Bullpen Capital CEO Paul Martino and Philly native and restaurateur Stephen Starr, broke ground on the venue in April at the site of the city’s historic Boyd Theatre, not far from where the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers want to build a new arena.

Bankroll pledges to offer sports fans with an innovative way for them to watch games and events. In the April release announcing the groundbreaking, developers described the 16,000-square-foot destination as offering an “unmatched digital experience with a sophisticated environment.”

Sports Betting ‘Integral Part’ of Fan Experience

Betting Hero President Jai Maw said that sports betting is now “an integral part” of the fan experience. However, many fans find the process of betting online to be a challenging one.

A survey by Epoxy.ai and Betting Hero Research revealed that 47% of gamblers want to make more bets. However, they say it’s difficult going through the various screens and finding the opportunities they want to wager on.

Creating a high-end betting experience at a venue like Bankroll gives guests more ways to engage with their favorite games and provides betting companies a truly differentiated way to engage customers,” Maw said. “We’re excited to deploy Betting Hero’s sports betting expertise in partnership with Bankroll to create this unique venue experience catered toward bettors.”

Betting Hero has helped more than 250,000 people register with licensed operators. That includes assisting them with deposits and wagers as well. The American Affiliate company has also worked with more than 200 establishments to hold registration events.

About Pennsylvania Sports Betting

Pennsylvania is one of the largest sports betting markets in the US. It features 13 licensed online sportsbooks and nine licensed iGaming operators.

Like most states that have both online and retail sports betting, online is the dominant platform. For the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, online operators accounted for a handle of $6.55 billion, according to data from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). That represents 92.5% of the overall bets placed in the state on sporting events. Online operators reported revenues of $461.5 million for the year. That’s 90.5% of all sports betting revenues in the state.

Those active in the Keystone State include FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, Betfred, PointsBet, BetRivers, Barstool Sportsbook, and Unibet.