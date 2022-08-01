Bally’s Now Sports Wagering Partner of New York Yankees

Regional casino operator Bally’s is increasing its visibility in New York in a big way, announcing it’s now an official sports betting partner of the New York Yankees.

Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Casino operator Bally’s has a deal with the team. (Image: ESPN)

The gaming company’s relationship with the most famous, winningest Major League Baseball (MLB) could prove fruitful. That’s because Bally’s recently became the ninth operator to offer mobile sports betting in New York.

Under the agreement, Bally’s receives use of New York Yankees trademarks and marketing designations as an official sports betting partner (Bally Bet), an official daily fantasy sports partner (Monkey Knife Fight), an official iGaming partner (Bally Casino), and an official free-to-play gaming partner (Bally Play),” according to a statement.

Financial terms of the accord weren’t disclosed. This is the gaming company’s first partnership with a New York team. Bally’s Atlantic City — the operator’s closest casino to New York City — also becomes a partner of the Yankees as part of the agreement.

For Bally’s, Bronx Benefits

In teaming up with the Yankees, there are potential benefits galore for Bally’s, including the possibility of increasing local visibility through marketing at the iconic Yankees Stadium in the Bronx.

“Marketing benefits for Bally’s inside Yankee Stadium include LED advertising in the following locations: the outfield wall that lines the playing field, field-facing walls on the Main Level bars in left and right field, the Terrace Level ribbon board, and LED boards throughout the Great Hall,” according to the statement. “Additionally, Bally’s receives an in-game feature on the Stadium’s high-definition centerfield video board and other brand-enhancing activations.”

Bally’s relationship with the Yankees could pay dividends for the gaming company. That’s because, owing to its popularity and global recognition, the team frequently appears on nationally televised MLB broadcasts. Additionally, the Yankees are often among the top-tier MLB teams, meaning they play more nationally broadcast games because of their frequent playoff appearances. More games equal more visibility for Bally’s.

FanDuel is the official sports betting partner of the Yankees. For Bally’s part, the company has team relationships with the NHL’s Nashville Predators, the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, and the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

Big Allure in Big Apple

Owing to New York’s status as the largest metropolitan area in the US and the biggest media market, partnerships with the city’s professional sports franchises are coveted by gaming companies. For example, Caesars Entertainment and the New York Mets have an agreement that includes marketing at Citi Field in Queens.

For Bally’s, the relationship with the Yankees could be the start of something more significant in New York. Previous reports suggest the company could be a bidder for a new casino license in the city. But for now, that’s speculation.