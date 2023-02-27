BetMGM Pledges More Responsible Gaming Messaging in Marketing Materials

Posted on: February 27, 2023, 08:17h.

Last updated on: February 27, 2023, 08:17h.

BetMGM is ramping up its commitment to responsible gaming.

A new BetMGM billboard in Massachusetts includes a responsible gaming message from GameSense. BetMGM says it will increase its responsible gaming messaging in all of its marketing campaigns beginning March 1, 2023. (Image: BetMGM)

A joint partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain Plc, BetMGM is headquartered in Jersey City, N.J. The company’s sportsbook is operational in 24 states, plus DC, Puerto Rico, and Ontario. BetMGM’s online casino operates in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia.

The iGaming and sports betting operator says beginning March 1, the firm will include more responsible gaming messages in its marketing and advertising campaigns.

BetMGM says responsible gaming messaging will be featured within the firm’s mobile app and on all BetMGM advertisements ranging from billboards and print to television and radio.

Responsible gaming messages and banners will also be prominently displayed on BetMGM’s social media platforms, as well as at the company’s retail sportsbooks. The heightened responsible gaming messaging is being developed in conjunction with GameSense, the responsible gaming program developed by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

“[Responsible gaming messaging] is even more important in a market like the US where betting and gaming are going through rapid and transformative growth. Technology is the key enabler in providing a safety net for our customers. Building these tools with GameSense into the BetMGM platform is the best way forward,” commented Jette Nygaard-Andersen, CEO of Entain.

Responsible Gaming Key Focus

MGM Resorts in 2017 announced that it was incorporating the GameSense program into all of its brick-and-mortar casinos across North America. GameSense today has responsible gaming kiosks and self-help centers at most casinos operated by MGM.

Launched in 2009, GameSense seeks to educate players on how casino games work in order to foster healthy gambling. The program is designed to help players understand their odds of winning, dispel gambling myths, and educate patrons on how to play responsibly within their financial means.

With more gambling comes more responsibility on the operator’s part, says BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt.

While today’s announcement is a significant step forward, one that we hope other operators will follow, we also know that this is just the start,” Greenblatt said.

Research is essential to making progress in reducing problem gambling, Greenblatt added. That’s why BetMGM last November made a $180,000 contribution to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG), a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that seeks to develop remedial programs for those suffering from gambling disorders.

Hotlines Experience Uptick

Responsible gaming resources across the nation have reported an increase in callers in recent years, as legal gaming options have increased significantly. Single-game sports betting was limited to only Nevada prior to May 2018 when the US Supreme Court said states — not the federal government — should determine their own laws and regulations on such gambling.

The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey said its 1-800-GAMBLER hotline experienced a nearly 200% surge in calls last year from 2018. The problem gambling organization says it’s averaging about 150 calls a month. The agency expects things to only worsen.

“This crisis is just developing,” said Felicia Grondin, the agency’s executive director. “Every day we have more and more people calling us.”