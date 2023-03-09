‘Wheel of Fortune’ Online Casino Debuts in New Jersey, Platform Supported by BetMGM

The Wheel of Fortune Online Casino announced last June through a partnership involving MGM Resorts, Sony Pictures Television, and International Game Technology (IGT) has officially debuted in New Jersey.

“Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White appears on the homepage of the gameshow’s online casino site. The internet gaming platform is only available for gamblers physically located inside New Jersey. (Image: Wheel of Fortune Online Casino)

MGM Resorts, through its Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, is one of eight active iGaming license holders in New Jersey. Borgata’s internet gaming permit has been allied to 10 online casino platforms, a few notables including BetMGM, PartyPoker, Borgata Casino, and Pala Bingo.

Borgata’s blanket iGaming license added an 11th gaming site this week with the introduction of the Wheel of Fortune Online Casino. The Wheel of Fortune Online Casino is live for gamblers physically located inside the state.

The 40th season of the syndicated nightly game show premiered in September 2022. Gamblers across the US have enjoyed playing Wheel-brand casino slot machines for more than 25 years.

IGT holds the marketing rights to the gameshow’s brand for slot machines through its pact with Sony, which has produced the nightly program since 2002.

Blanket iGaming Permit

New Jersey is one of only six states that permits iGaming with interactive slot machines and table games. The state’s online gaming market is by far the richest, with iGaming operators in the Garden State winning more than $1.6 billion online last year.

That haul includes gross gaming revenue from internet slots, table games, and poker fees. The amount does not include revenue from online sports betting.

New Jersey’s online gaming laws allow for licensed iGaming holders to lend their operating privileges to third-party platforms so long as those entities are deemed suitable by state gaming regulators. BetMGM is behind the Wheel casino site and is responsible for assuring the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement that its operations are in compliance with all relevant conditions.

We are thrilled to bring Wheel of Fortune Online Casino to players in New Jersey where they can now play for real money and experience the excitement of the beloved game show on their phones,” said Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM’s chief executive officer. “We have a great alliance with Wheel of Fortune and IGT and look forward to offering our players innovative and diverse selections of gaming options.”

The Wheel of Fortune Online Casino features slots and table games, but no liver dealer offerings. The platform is currently offering a slew of sign-up promotions to attract new players.

The Wheel iGaming site is the brand’s first online casino platform.

“America’s Game”

Wheel of Fortune has aired continuously in the US since January 1975. The series was hosted by Chuck Woolery until Pat Sajak took over in 1981.

Woolery’s departure came after a contract dispute in which the actor-host demanded about $500,000 a year — or roughly $1.65 million in today’s dollars.

Wheel is the longest-running syndicated game show in US history. The game show has been adapted into more than 60 international versions. A few countries with their own Wheel of Fortune variants include Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, the Philippines, and Russia.