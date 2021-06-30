Sports Betting Roundup: Bally’s Mobile Up in Iowa, SuperBook Opens Colorado Retail

Posted on: June 30, 2021, 03:19h.

Last updated on: June 30, 2021, 11:28h.

Bally Bet, the online sportsbook and iGaming app for Bally’s Corp., announced Tuesday the “beta launch” of its mobile sports betting app in Iowa.

The SuperBook opened its first retail sportsbook, seen above, outside of Nevada at The Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colo., on Friday. (Image: SuperBook Sports/Twitter)

Bally’s, which has gone through a significant expansion in the past year, does not have any brick-and-mortar casinos in Iowa. It’s entering the market as a skin to Elite Casino Resorts, which owns three casinos in the state.

According to a release, the “beta launch” will allow the company to conduct more testing and refinement of its app, which is available for iOS and Android platforms.

Iowa serves as the first state for the app where a Bally Sports Network is also available. Bally Sports Midwest serves Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The company bought naming rights to the regional sports networks formerly under the Fox Sports brand, which Sinclair Broadcast Group bought last year.

That partnership with Sinclair will also give Bally Bet increased exposure on television stations Sinclair owns in Iowa, too.

In the release, Bally’s Senior Vice President for Strategy and Interactive Adi Dhandhania said the launch in Iowa marks an important milestone for the company.

Last month, the app made its debut when it launched in Colorado.

SuperBook Opens Retail Sportsbook in Colorado

Speaking of Colorado, on Friday, the SuperBook ventured out of Nevada and opened its first retail sportsbook in Colorado at The Lodge Casino in Black Hawk. It’s the first brick-and-mortar SuperBook outside of Vegas.

The SuperBook’s mobile app has been operational in Colorado since late last year.

One of the most popular sportsbooks in Vegas, the SuperBook said in a release earlier this month that it brought many of its style features from the Westgate in Vegas to The Lodge. The Colorado sportsbook is a nearly 7,000-square-foot venue with 28 televisions.

Patrons will be able to place bets either at the counter, at a kiosk, or from their lounge seats through the app.

Jay Kornegay, SuperBook Sports executive vice president, and a Colorado native said in a statement that the Colorado casino served as the ideal choice for his company’s initial foray outside of Nevada.

“We will continue to focus on what sets us apart: better odds, favorable pricing, and an extensive wagering menu,” he said. “Having a partner with the stellar reputation and well-known brand of The Lodge will only make us that much better.”

Colorado won’t be the last stop for the SuperBook. The company also has plans to partner with the Meadowlands Racetrack in New Jersey and operate a mobile sports app there.

Wynn Builds Studio at Vegas Sportsbook

WynnBET, which earlier this month announced a partnership with the Cincinnati Reds, announced Tuesday more details about a podcasting studio under construction at the Wynn Las Vegas. Blue Wire, a sports and entertainment network, will produce sports-themed podcasts from the studio that’s set to open in August in time for the upcoming NFL season.

One of the headliners is Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter, who will host a podcast featuring some of the top wideouts in the NFL.

Craig Billings, president of Wynn Interactive, said developing engaging content is crucial to increasing awareness of the WynnBET name.

“Our partnership with Blue Wire will create unique storytelling-based sports content, much of it produced at Wynn Las Vegas,” he said. “The onsite studio will energize our physical sportsbook and promote the WynnBET experience.”

WynnBET is licensed in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Virginia.