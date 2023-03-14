Atlantic City Part of New Jersey’s ‘North 2 Shore’ Summer Festival

March 14, 2023

Last updated on: March 14, 2023, 12:26h.

Atlantic City is one of three cities participating in New Jersey’s first-ever “North 2 Shore” summer festival this June. The nearly month-long shindig includes three long weekends focused on Atlantic City (June 7-11), Asbury Park (June 14-18), and Newark (June 21-25).

Atlantic City will host New Jersey’s “North 2 Shore” touring summer festival on June 7-11. The showcase is to feature the state’s talent, diversity, and creativity. (Image: North2Shore)

Announced Monday by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and First Lady Tammy Murphy, the summer series is the governor’s vision to celebrate the Garden State and showcase some of what makes those three towns special.

It is far past time that we shine a light on all that sets our state apart,” Murphy declared. “It is time for New Jersey to gather with friends to celebrate, to let our hair down, and to showcase more creativity and talent that has been presented in one state in one month ever before.”

Produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), one of the nation’s largest theatrical venues, North 2 Shore will pack more than 100 events into the three weekends. From music concerts and stand-up comedy to special film screenings and thought-provoking roundtables with community stakeholders, the summer series promises to offer something for everyone.

“And because we can’t help ourselves, there will be more. Art, dance, food, sports, pop-up gatherings, surprise guests … the kind of fun that other states would never allow,” the North 2 Shore website teases.

Thrilled to announce North to Shore — New Jersey’s premier summer festival taking place across three weekends in June! In Newark, Atlantic City, and Asbury Park, North to Shore will showcase world-class entertainment and the very best in arts and technology. pic.twitter.com/Ap0oyb9lD6 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 13, 2023

On Tap in Atlantic City

As for the casino town’s North 2 Shore weekend, the schedule is still being finalized, said Mayor Marty Small Sr. (D). Notable engagements that have already been announced include a concert from Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw at Boardwalk Hall on Friday, June 9.

The following evening, singer Remember Jones will give a “wildly theatrical, larger-than-life” performance of Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell” album in its entirety. A special screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” is also on the schedule for Saturday night.

Small said much more will soon be announced for Atlantic City’s North 2 Shore weekend.

This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Small explained. The mayor teased that a “major” R&B announcement is imminent.

The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is co-sponsoring the North 2 Shore weekend in Atlantic City. The CRDA uses its gaming tax money to facilitate projects and programs that improve the economy and community in the casino hub.

Busy Summer Kickoff

June is shaping up to be a busy month in Atlantic City, as is typically the case as the summer begins and schools let out. Along with the North 2 Shore weekend, Atlantic City casinos have booked major acts and special events to lure in visitors.

Musician Sam Hunt officially rings in the summer during the May Memorial Day weekend. The following weekend, the Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival goes down at Bader Field, with 311 and Dropkick Murphys headlining.

A-list comedy then arrives with Chelsea Handler at the Borgata on June 10, and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the Hard Rock on June 10-11.