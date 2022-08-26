New Jersey Gov. Murphy to Deliver Keynote at 25th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress

Posted on: August 26, 2022, 12:37h.

Last updated on: August 25, 2022, 05:33h.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is set to deliver the keynote address at next month’s 25th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress (ECGC) and NexGen Gaming Forum.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks at the 2021 East Coast Gaming Congress in Atlantic City. Murphy is set to return for the conference’s 2022 event, scheduled for September 21-23 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. (Image: East Coast Gaming Congress)

Murphy, who narrowly won a second four-year term last November, will speak before the ECGC during its September 21-23 event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Murphy’s appearance will be the fourth of his governorship, which sets a new record for the number of ECGC appearances for a sitting New Jersey governor.

“Governor Murphy’s appearance this year will be particularly noteworthy, as this is our Silver Jubilee event,” said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm and a founder of the conference.

How fitting to have a governor who shares our vision that gaming is a proven pillar of the state’s economy, and that Atlantic City is the centerpiece for all of gaming throughout the entire Eastern Region. Governor Murphy’s vision for the future of Atlantic City and its gaming industry will affect the policies and practices of every state east of the Mississippi River,” Levenson added.

Levenson’s law firm is primarily engaged in casino and iGaming matters. Cooper Levenson has been instrumental in working with state lawmakers and gaming industry interests in developing and implementing gaming laws in the Garden State and elsewhere.

Levenson’s name is on Stockton University’s School of Business’ gaming department. Known as LIGHT, the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality, and Tourism engages business school faculty and students to research and discuss public policy matters related to the gaming, hospitality, and tourism industries in New Jersey.

Conference Details

Founded in 1996, the East Coast Gaming Congress brings together industry leaders and state and federal policymakers to discuss critical issues.

“We bring leaders from government, suppliers and operators, who collectively set policies and make decisions, into one place where their ideas can be placed in the broadest context,” the ECGC mission states.

Organized by Levenson’s law firm with Spectrum Gaming Group, a gaming consultancy based in Pennsylvania, a primary discussion topic this year is how states regulate sports betting. Such gambling is today legal in more than 30 states.

No two states regulate sports gambling the same way. Lawmakers and industry reps will discuss which states have adopted laws and policies that have been beneficial to the state, industry, and bettors. It’s been more than four years since the US Supreme Court struck out the federal ban that had limited full-scale sports betting to Nevada.

Keynote Speakers

Murphy has committed to appearing at the East Coast Gaming Congress, but his keynote date has not yet been publicized. The convergence will feature several other keynotes.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. will get things going on the morning of September 22 at 8:15 am. He will be followed by New Jersey Casino Control Commission Chair James Plousis, who will introduce the first keynote of the 2022 congress with American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller.

The afternoon’s luncheon will honor Virginia McDowell with the “Lifetime Achievement Award.” It’s been award season recently for McDowell, as she was also recently named an inductee into the AGA Hall of Fame.

On Sept. 23, Howard Mittman, president of 888Holdings US, will give the morning keynote. The 2022 ECGC is set to conclude that afternoon at 12:45 pm EST.