Atlantic City Cops Investigate Murder Close to Casinos, Boardwalk

Posted on: October 11, 2021, 08:25h.

Last updated on: October 11, 2021, 09:45h.

Atlantic City police continue to search for suspects and clues in a fatal shooting which took place early Sunday near New Jersey’s famed boardwalk. The crime scene is also located close to several gaming properties and hotels.

The boardwalk in Atlantic City, pictured above. A fatal shooting occurred on Sunday close to the popular promenade. (Image: Hotels.com)

An unnamed 35-year-old man was discovered dead on South Georgia Avenue. Police did not provide a description of his injuries.

The location is adjacent to a budget motel, cheekily called Hotel Cassino. Less than a half a mile away are Caesars Atlantic City and the Wild, Wild West Casino.

Police continued to search the area for evidence and possible witnesses on Sunday. It is likely an autopsy will be performed.

Someone first contacted the police about the shooting at 4:04 am Sunday, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

Witnesses Sought

In a statement, Shill asked that anyone with information on the crime call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666, or visit the prosecutor’s website and fill out an anonymous online tip form.

Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers provides cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Earlier Violent Crimes

Other violent crimes have taken place in the neighborhood during the past year. In June, Atlantic City police investigated a fatal stabbing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Sharon Whaley, 57, of Philadelphia was knifed multiple times. Frankie E. Lane, 59, also of Philadelphia, later turned himself in to prosecutors.

He was described by authorities as the victim’s former boyfriend. Lane was charged with murder and weapons offenses. His case is now pending in New Jersey courts.

Over recent months, there were several other murders and assaults in Atlantic City, according to The Press of Atlantic City, a local newspaper. The city has faced other kinds of crime, too.

For instance, a 31-year-old New Jersey man was arrested last month after he allegedly stole an emergency medical vehicle from a lot at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.

Patrick Ford of Clementon was charged with theft and two counts of criminal mischief for the incident, according to the Atlantic Daily Voice, a local news organization.

After stealing it, he drove the vehicle on local roads, police claim. On the way, it also was driven into some parked vehicles and other objects, NJ.com, a regional news site, reported.

Eventually, Ford drove it onto the Boardwalk, police said. He then allegedly abandoned the vehicle.

Police described it as “a response vehicle for a large incident.”