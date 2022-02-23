Presque Isle Casino Public Urination Leads to Charge for Pennsylvania Coach

Posted on: February 23, 2022, 10:00h.

Last updated on: February 23, 2022, 10:27h.

A hearing is scheduled for next week after the head football coach at Pennsylvania’s Cochranton High School allegedly urinated in public at the Presque Isle Downs & Casino gaming property, according to a published report.

The parking lot and exterior of Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Pennsylvania. A football coach faces a charge after he allegedly urinated in public at the gaming venue. (Image: Erie Times-News)

The Meadville Tribune, a local newspaper, said Michael V. Feleppa, 44, was charged with disorderly conduct for the Dec. 22, 2021 incident.

Feleppa allegedly urinated on himself and then urinated on the casino floor near the sportsbook area, the newspaper reported, based on information from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Gaming.

Last month, Feleppa plead not guilty to the charge, the report added. If found guilty, he could be ordered to pay $50 and court costs totaling $164.25, the Tribune said. He is scheduled to appear at a court hearing in Erie County on March 1. Magisterial District Judge Brian McGowan will hear the case.

Presque Isle Downs & Casino is a gaming venue and racetrack located near Erie, Pa. It is owned and operated by Churchill Downs Inc.

No Comment from School Official

In addition to his coaching duties, Feleppa is a support teacher for autistic students at Meadville Area Senior High School, the newspaper said.

Thomas K. Washington, Crawford Central School District’s superintendent of schools, was unaware of the charge until a Tribune reporter contacted him for comment, the newspaper said. Washington declined to comment to the reporter, but said the incident would be reviewed, the report adds.

Earlier this week, Casino.org also reached out via email to the superintendent’s office for comment. No response was given by Wednesday.

Prior Incidents

In November, a 31-year-old woman allegedly urinated on the wall of the Starbucks at the Wendover Nugget Hotel & Casino in West Wendover, Nev. She also shoved an employee inside the gaming property, and later assaulted two police officers in separate incidents, authorities reveal.

Rashelle Brown, 31, of Salt Lake City was reported to police as an “unwanted guest” by casino staff after causing a disturbance at the casino. She pulled down her pants before allegedly urinating, according to the Elko Daily Free Press, a local newspaper.

By the time she was placed in a holding cell, she was charged with battery, urinating in public, three counts of resisting a public officer, and two counts of battery by a prisoner, the Free Press reported.

In still another incident, in September, a 49-year-old Fitchburg, Mass. man was arrested for indecent exposure and public drunkenness. That’s after a state trooper spotted him defecating in a flowerbed outside of Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino York.

The unnamed man was seen squatting outside of the Springettsbury Township, Pa. gaming property. He was half-naked and heavily intoxicated, the York Dispatch, a Pennsylvania newspaper reported. Police claim the man was unclothed below the waist, exposing his buttocks and genitals.