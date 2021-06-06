Hard Rock Atlantic City to Launch VIP Chartered Jet Service in July

Posted on: June 5, 2021, 11:20h.

Last updated on: June 6, 2021, 12:30h.

Starting this summer, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City plans to offer chartered flights for high-end clientele.

A Dornier 328 30-seat jet sits on an airport runway. On Friday, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announced the launch of Hard Rock Air, which will use the chartered jet to fly high-end customers into the New Jersey casino. (Image: Hard Rock Atlantic City)

In a press release, the casino announced the service would start on July 16. Ultimate Jet Charters will operate the service, using a 30-seat Dornier 328 jet.

We are confident that Hard Rock Air is going to take our VIP guest experience to new heights and offer a convenient, seamless getaway that is unmatched in the market,” Hard Rock Atlantic City President Joe Lupo said in a statement.

Cities served initially by the charter service are Farmingdale, NY; White Plains, NY; Scranton, PA; Latrobe, PA; Norfolk, VA; Richmond, VA; Baltimore; and Cincinnati.

The service includes complimentary airport parking as well as in-flight beverage and snack service. Patrons also will receive overnight accommodations at the casino and round-trip transportation to Atlantic City International Airport.

Joining the Fray

Hard Rock isn’t the first casino to offer chartered flights for its big money bettors, or whales, as they’re commonly known.

Caesars Entertainment, for example, offers chartered flights to Atlantic City, as well as Laughlin, NV; Reno; Lake Tahoe; Biloxi, MS; and Tunica, MS through its Caesars Rewards Air program.

Other companies, like Sun Country Airlines, offer their commercial airline fleet for chartered flights to casinos as well.

Hard Rock a Top Atlantic City Casino

Hard Rock Atlantic City opened three years ago after Hard Rock International purchased the old Trump Taj Mahal casino from investor and businessman Carl Icahn for $50 million in 2017.

The gaming company, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, then invested more than $500 million into the resort to overhaul it.

Then last month, Hard Rock officials announced they’re spending another $20 million to upgrade more than 90 suites at the hotel. Hard Rock added new flat-screen televisions and LED lighting in the Celebrity and Roxy Suites.

The investment also added a Starbucks Coffee to the boardwalk side of the casino, and the casino updated the beach bar to add more than 1,000 beach chairs.

The reason why Hard Rock is making these moves is that it’s become one of the top casinos in Atlantic City.

According to figures from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, Hard Rock reported a casino win of $35.2 million in April, second only to the Borgata’s $38.5 million. For the year-to-date, the casino has taken in $116.2 million, again second to only the Borgata’s $160.3 million.

Hard Rock, according to state data, has 2,186 slot machines and 149 table games.