Atlantic City Casinos Appeal to Veterans for 2,500 Open Gaming Positions

Posted on: April 21, 2022, 10:43h.

Last updated on: April 21, 2022, 10:58h.

Atlantic City casinos say they need to fill some 2,500 open positions at their resorts in time for the busy summer season. They hope to hire many US veterans for the job vacancies.

Atlantic City casinos are calling on all veterans seeking new careers to attend a gaming job fair on April 28, 2022. The nine casinos are in need of 2,500 new hires to staff up for the summer busy season. (Image: Shutterstock)

To achieve such a goal, the nine casinos are working with the New Jersey Casino Control Commission (CCC) in hosting a veterans job fair a week from today on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The CCC and American Legion are appealing to veterans to consider entering the Atlantic City gaming industry for their post-military careers.

The CCC tells Casino.org that all nine casinos will have representatives on-site at the Veterans Casino Career Fair. The hiring event will take place at the CCC headquarters, located at 1325 Boardwalk Avenue in Atlantic City.

Atlantic City casinos say the 2,500 open positions include 1,300 full-time jobs. The career fair will allow interested candidates to learn more about the industry. On-site resume writing services will also be available free of charge, provided by the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

Veterans planning on attending the hiring event are encouraged to pre-register at www.njccc.gov/vets.

Various Openings

Atlantic City’s gaming industry is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brick-and-mortar gross gaming revenue (GGR) has returned to better than pre-pandemic levels. But with record inflation factored in, the numbers remain suppressed.

Employment is nonetheless rebounding after nearly all workers were furloughed, laid off, or saw their hours reduced amid the coronavirus crisis. As of February — the most recently reported month — total casino employment was 21,842 positions. That represents an increase of 616 added jobs from February 2021.

February 2022 still remains substantially below the industry employment figures before the coronavirus rocked the world. After Hard Rock and Ocean Casino opened in June of 2018, total Atlantic City casino employment eclipsed 30,200 workers.

With a forecast bustling summer on the horizon, casinos are gearing up for increased traffic. Speaking to the casinos’ first-quarter revenue report, where land-based GGR totaled $612.7 million, CCC Chair James Plousis says the casinos are readying for their high season.

The casinos are off to an impressive start in 2022 and have a clear runway for a very successful summer season,” Plousis said.

But that success will be partially dependent on the casinos staffing up adequately. The CCC Veterans Casino Career Fair will present job opportunities throughout the resorts. From finance and security to casino floor operations and regulatory compliance, the CCC says there’s something for everyone.

Non-Veterans Welcome

Though next week’s casino job fair is being tailored towards US military veterans, the CCC told Casino.org that non-veterans are also invited.

No one will be turned away,” said David Scanlan, the CCC’s chief of staff.

The Casino Control Commission is responsible for promoting all aspects of New Jersey’s gaming industry. Its primary goal is to assure public confidence in the sector.