Aristocrat, IGT Among Winners of EKG Slot Awards

Posted on: February 28, 2023, 08:38h.

Last updated on: February 28, 2023, 08:38h.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. and International Game Technology (IGT) were among the big winners at Eilers & Krejcik Gaming’s (EKG) fifth annual EKG Slot Awards.

A scene from a Buffalo slot machine. Maker Aristocrat Leisure was a big winner at the EKG Slot Awards. (Image: YouTube)

Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder (LNW), which along with Aristocrat and IGT ranks among the top three North American slot machine providers by market share, also took home multiple gaming device awards. Australia-based titles such as Crazy Cash, Moon Race, Ninja Moon, and Panda Moon, as well as the famed Buffalo series. IGT makes the popular Wheel of Fortune series, among others.

Long one of the dominant providers of high-end slots, Aristocrat took home the EKG award for top performing new video reel core game with Bao Zhu Fu Red Festival. The company’s Lightning Dollar Link Kung Fu Master was awarded top performing new premium game by EKG.

Aristocrat also won awards for best performing new video cabinet, leading proprietary branded game, most innovative game of 2022 and best overall supplier of slot content.

IGT, Light & Wonder Stand Out, Too

Aristocrat garnered its fair share of EKG slot awards, but so did rivals IGT and Light & Wonder.

In addition to winning the ‘Most Improved Supplier – Premium’ category, IGT won the ‘Top Performing New Mechanical Reel Cabinet’ award for its innovative new DiamondRS cabinet,” according to a statement issued by the company. “Solidifying its commitment to delivering engaging content that captivates players, IGT’s Ultimate X Poker won the ‘Top Performing Video Poker Game,’ and the company’s Wheel of Fortune High Roller video slots was recognized as the ‘Top Performing Third-Party IP-Branded Game.’”

Light & Wonder’s Blazing 777 Triple Wild Double Jackpot Wild was EKG’s top performing new mechanical core game of 2022 and the company also won in the leading new cabinet — premium category.

There are tailwinds for gaming device manufacturers. Those include consumers remaining dedicated to casino visits, which provides operators with much-needed resiliency. Additionally, analysts believe supply chain pressures in the industry are easing.

Social Casino Awards

EKG has two social categories – best social slots game and best new social casino game. Pixel United’s Lightning Link Casino was the winner in the former category, besting rivals such as Playtika and SciPlay.

PlayStudios’ MGM Slots Live took home top honors as top rookie social casino game of 2022, beating a quartet of competitors in that category.

Playstudios, which makes games such as myVegas Slots and myVegas Blackjack, has its own loyalty program — playAwards.

Players can redeem those points for amenities and lodging at MGM venues, including glitzy venues such as Aria, Bellagio, and Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip, as well as some of the operator’s regional casinos.