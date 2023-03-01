BetMGM, MGM Resorts Debut MGM Riches Slots

Posted on: March 1, 2023, 03:29h.

Last updated on: March 1, 2023, 03:29h.

MGM Resorts International and its BetMGM unit announced the debut of MGM Riches Slots­ — the first slot machine offering available on BetMGM’s iGaming platform and the parent company’s land-based gaming venues.

The BetMGM logo. The operator and its parent company are unveiling a new slots offering. (Image: NY Sports Day)

The gaming companies note bettors will be presented with a consistent experience, regardless of whether they’re playing online or at a physical MGM casino. The online version of MGM Slots will be readily available on BetMGM’s iCasino platform in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania with West Virginia expected to join that group at a later date.

MGM Riches is a multi-denomination, multi-level progressive slot game offering players two themes — MGM Riches Triple Ruby and MGM Riches 5x Sapphire,” according to a statement.

The new slots offering was developed in conjunction with Everi Holdings. Las Vegas-based Everi’s bread and butter in terms of business lines are slot machine manufacturing and, more recently, cashless gaming/fintech.

MGM Riches Slots Leverages MGM Rewards

A prominent theme in the recent iGaming and sports wagering boom has been operators leveraging rewards programs to entice users of online and sports betting programs to accrue points and eventually those points that brick-and-mortar casinos.

With MGM Rewards — one of the industry’s biggest customer loyalty programs — MGM does just that. Customers earn tier credits on internet casinos as well as through the BetMGM sportsbook. MGM Riches Slots­ is part of that plan.

“Leveraging the MGM Resorts and BetMGM omnichannel integration, MGM Rewards and BetMGM Rewards loyalty members can earn Tier Credits with each spin. As players earn credits across both channels, tier-based benefits are unlocked for future redemption at MGM Resorts’ domestic destinations,” added the companies in the statement.

BetMGM is a 50/50 joint venture of MGM Resorts and UK-based Entain Plc. BetMGM is the dominant iGaming operator in the US and one of the top three online sportsbook firms.

Slots Important in Internet Casino Growth

Internet casinos are a prime growth avenue for gaming companies and while those offerings are effective avenues for bettors looking to play table games without entering a land-based casinos, those platforms are also increasingly catering to slots players, too.

That’s a practical approach because slots are higher margin games and players are usually devoted to particular brands and titles. As such, there’s an increasing intersection between online casino operators and slot machine manufacturers.

“Everi’s customer-driven approach with BetMGM to enhance their players’ gaming experiences has enabled the delivery of our high-performing iGaming content across North America,” said Everi Vice President David Lucchese in the statement. “This new multi-level progressive slot game also adds to Everi Digital’s catalog of nearly 70 distinct titles, all housed and delivered via our state-of-the art proprietary Spark Remote Game Server.”