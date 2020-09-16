Alleged Poker Cheat Mike Postle to Tell ‘Mind-Blowing’ Story, Argue Innocence in Future Documentary

Last month, poker player Mike Postle sensationally beat civil claims of racketeering, fraud, negligence, and unjust enrichment after nearly 90 fellow players accused him of cheating in a $30 million lawsuit. But he isn’t prepared to cut and run. The Sacramento card player says he plans to tell his side of the story in a forthcoming documentary.

Mike Postle (background, left) and Justin Kuraitis commentating for Stones Live Cash Game last year. Postle claims what he has to say will “shock the world.” (Stones Live Cash Game)

Postle told The Sacramento Bee in a written statement that he is currently relating his story to Dave Broome at 25/7 Productions, creator of NBC’s weight-loss reality TV hit The Biggest Loser. It’s a story that “won’t just shock the poker and gambling industries, but the entire world,” claims Postle.

Many of us, by now, have heard the other side of the story – how Postle, a low-stakes grinder, crushed the cash games on the Stones Live Poker feed with such godlike efficiency that it was almost as though he could see his opponents’ cards.

After poring over hours of footage online, analyzing hands, and discussing the statistical implausibility of Postle’s extraordinary win rates, the poker community concluded, almost universally, that he was doing exactly that.

Claim Settled

It was alleged that Postle was receiving information about his opponents’ hole cards from an unnamed accomplice who must have had access to the backend of the radio frequency identification (RFID) system that reads players cards for broadcast purposes.

Plaintiffs said the information was relayed to Postle via his cell phone, which he concealed under the poker table and habitually peaked at during hands, and via a communications device embedded in his baseball cap.

For the duration of Postle’s unbelievable winning streak, he did not play in any other game at Stones or any other casino, other than the live stream.

In June, a judge in Sacramento dismissed the case against Postle without prejudice on the grounds that gambling disputes were “not cognizable under California law.”

Additional claims against Stones and its poker room manager Justin Kuraitis were dropped when 60 players accepted a settlement last week.

Stones and Kuraitis ‘Absolved’

The terms of that settlement included a statement from the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Mac VerStandig, absolving the card room and its manager.

“Based on our investigation, we are satisfied that Stones and Mr. Kuraitis were not involved in any cheating that may have occurred,” read the statement.

Postle goes unmentioned, but the man himself believes he will be vindicated when he goes on record in the 25/7 production.

As much as I’d like to say, all I can really say right now is that I have my side of this entire fiasco to tell,” Postle told the Bee. “This all goes way beyond just my innocence but includes an entire incredible 17+ year story along with it, and what’s happened since the allegations.”

Producer Broome said on Twitter that everyone in the poker community would have a chance to be part of the documentary, whether they’re for or against Postle.

“He will show why he’s innocent and those who believe he’s not will get their chance too,” explained Broome.