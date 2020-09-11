Sixty Plaintiffs in Mike Postle Poker Cheating Case Accept Settlement, Will Others Pursue Legal Action?

Posted on: September 11, 2020, 08:03h.

Last updated on: September 11, 2020, 08:03h.

Sixty plaintiffs in the Mike Postle alleged cheating case have accepted a settlement, according to new court filings this week, allow for the possibility that 28 remaining poker players may still choose to pursue the case through the courts.

Analysis of Mike Postle’s poker hands on Stones Live Poker revealed a quality of play that was “multiple degrees higher than that achieved by the best poker players in the world,” (Image: Cardplayer)

The value of the settlements is not publicly disclosed, but they didn’t come from Postle, the player who, according to the lawsuit, was relayed information about opponents’ hole cards by an accomplice during a series of Stone Live Poker cash game streams last year.

Sensationally, a judge in Sacramento dismissed all claims against Postle in June on the grounds that gambling disputes were “not cognizable under California law because California public policy bars judicial intervention in gambling disputes, in part because the asserted damages are inherently speculative.”

This ruling also got Stones Gambling Hall and its tournament director Justin Kuraitis partially off the hook, but the judge left the door ajar for the plaintiffs to file an amended complaint against the venue and its employee.

Whistleblower Didn’t Settle

Conspicuous by her absence among the list of players who accepted the payoff is Veronica Brill, occasional player and commentator for Stones Live Poker, who blew the whistle on Postle’s suspicious behavior.

Brill was also suing Stones for libel because the card room called her a liar on its social media account after she accused Postle.

Once Brill’s allegations surfaced, internet sleuths took up the case, poring over hundreds of hours of footage, analyzing hands and discussing the statistical implausibility of Postle’s extraordinary win-rates, attained while using sub-optimal strategies.

Their conclusion, as the plaintiffs later alleged, was that Postle either received information about hole cards via his cell phone, which he habitually concealed under the poker table, or via a device embedded in his baseball cap, and probably both.

“In short, Mr. Postle’s poker winnings – considered in the prism of both metrics and hand-for-hand decision making – on Stones Live Poker have been not merely outliers but, in fact, exponential outliers, representing a quality of play multiple degrees higher than that achieved by the best poker players in the world,” read the original lawsuit

Deadline Day

The plaintiffs originally sought $30 million – $10 million from each party – claiming racketeering, fraud, negligence, and unjust enrichment. This week’s settlements are likely to be just a fraction of that.

Postle is alleged to have won around $250,000 playing the largely low-stakes games at Stones.

Should Brill and the remaining plaintiffs choose to continue to pursue legal action, the deadline to file an amended complaint is today, September 11.