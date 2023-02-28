$11K and $14K Bellagio Fountain Club Tix on Sale for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Posted on: February 28, 2023, 01:11h.

Last updated on: February 28, 2023, 01:36h.

MGM Resorts International announced on Tuesday a second option for viewing the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from its Bellagio Fountains from November 16-18, 2023.

Tickets for the Bellagio Fountain Club, to the left of the grandstands in this artist’s rendering, are on sale for $11K and $14K each, not including required room reservations. (Image: MGM Resorts)

Noting that packages for its Bellagio Grandstands experience “sold out quickly” after going on sale last November, for the much less expensive base price of $500, the company is now selling its Bellagio Fountain Club experience at $11K and $14K per ticket. And that doesn’t even include the room that must be rented along with the package.

Taking place adjacent to the grandstands built over the sidewalk normally used for viewing the Bellagio Fountains, the Bellagio Fountain Club will, according to a company press release, “provide unrivaled track and fountain views; meet and greets with F1 ambassadors; unlimited food & beverage by celebrated chefs, master mixologists and sommeliers; and access to the Club’s private indoor and rooftop hospitality decks.”

The chefs, all from MGM establishments, include Mario Carbone, David Chang, Michael Mina, Masaharu Morimoto, Bryan & Michael Voltaggio, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. They will rotate throughout the three days, according to the press release introducing new menus daily that progress throughout the night.

Access to the club also includes F1 racing simulators and transportation to and from Bellagio to the paddock, where each ticketholder will receive a paddock and pit lane tour and witness teams preparing for the race.

“The Bellagio Fountain Club will marry the epic F1 experience with MGM Resorts’ unbelievable talents and iconic destinations, ultimately creating an exclusive and legendary race day experience right atop the resort’s Fountains,” said Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ chief commercial officer. “This is just the beginning for F1 fans coming to Vegas. No one throws a party like our city, and we’re primed to make the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix the world’s most sought-after race experience.”

The Bellagio Fountain Club will open nightly beginning at 6 p.m. November 16-18. Three-day event tickets, as well as separate accommodations, may only be purchased by phoning the MGM Resorts’ Luxury Travel Services team at (866) 931-7117.

MGM Resorts is also selling other ticket and room packages, including its East Harmon Zone Grandstand seats, near the paddock, available at mgmrewards.com/F1LVGP.

Zanella noted that demand for the Bellagio Grandstands tickets was “spectacular.”