Wynn Announces $1 Million F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Package

Posted on: November 14, 2022, 12:06h.

Last updated on: November 14, 2022, 12:09h.

While Formula 1 fans have been expecting MGM Resorts to announce upcoming race and hotel packages for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in the six-figure range, Wynn Las Vegas has upped even that absurd price tag by an entire figure.

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Million Dollar All-Access Experience provides admission for a group of six to “a collection of official F1 activations not available anywhere else,” according to a joint statement from Wynn and F1. These include all-access to the Wynn Grid Club, a VVIP area located within the Paddock Club, as well as to other events and experiences throughout the weekend provided by the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Wynn’s new $1 million Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket and resort package is the only way Mr. and Mrs. Howell from ‘Gilligan’s Island’ would have done Formula 1. (Image: carthrottle.com)

“We’ve partnered with F1 to curate an exclusive selection of premium race experiences that provide fans unmatched access to race week events, as well as Wynn’s world-class amenities,” the statement quoteed Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas. “The official F1 all-access race experience is the perfect example of the bespoke experiences we seek to offer our guests.”

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race will be held at 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. It will feature 50 laps around a 3.8-mile circuit weaving throughout the Strip, with a straightaway allowing drivers to push 212 miles per hour.

What Else Will a Mil Buy That Weekend?

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Million Dollar All-Access Experience also includes:

A four-night stay in a two-story Encore three-bedroom duplex, accommodating all six guests in three bedrooms with 24-hour butler service, daily breakfast, and custom in-room amenities.

An elaborate welcome amenity including a Jeroboam of Dom Perignon and a selection of caviar.

Exclusive access to the Opening Ceremonies, including the red-carpet viewing and kick-off party for the weekend’s events. (This event is otherwise by invitation only, with no tickets available for public purchase.)

Dinner for six in Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, with a menu specially selected by executive Chef Joshua Smith and champagne from Dom Perignon.

Priority access to race-week events held at Wynn Las Vegas.

Wynn Elite tickets to “Awakening,” Wynn Las Vegas’ new show. Tickets include private seating, a selection of complimentary small bites and premium beverages, and a dedicated server throughout the show.

Spa and salon treatment for each person.

A round of golf at Wynn Golf Club for each person.

Luxury transportation for each person to and from the airport, as well as The Paddock.

A dedicated ambassador to assist with priority reservations at Wynn restaurants and nightlife venues.

A lifetime membership to Wynn’s exclusive Private Access program for each person. This program features privileged access to entertainment, dining reservations, and concierge services at Wynn resort locations.

For each package purchased, F1 and Wynn Las Vegas have pledged to donate $100K to “local philanthropic efforts,” according to the statement.

“Wynn Las Vegas is the ultimate partner to deliver the caliber of experience that we know our global Formula 1 fans have come to expect,” added Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. “We combined the most exclusive access points across the track with Wynn’s ultra-luxury accommodations and amenities to offer a package better than ever before and create the greatest race weekend imaginable.”

The package is available now at www.wynnlasvegas.com.