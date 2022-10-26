Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix Tickets on Sale Soon, Start at $500

Posted on: October 26, 2022, 12:28h.

Last updated on: October 26, 2022, 01:39h.

Tickets for the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 via ticketmaster.com. Prices start at $500. Tickets, sold as 3-day passes only, are limited to eight per purchaser. .

Rendering of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, taking place Nov. 18, 2023, along the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets go on sale to the public on November 5, starting at $500. (Image: F1)

Ticket demand is expected to far outstrip the 100K official spectator capacity for the race, which starts at 10 p.m. on Saturday night, Nov. 18, 2023

According to a news release from F1, a presale for American Express Card Members will be held from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1 through 9:59 a.m. Thursday, November 3. After that, organizers wrote, “The priority interest list will receive early access to a dedicated ticket allotment beginning on Thursday, November 3 at 10 a.m. PT.”

The priority interest list, a promotion that is no longer available on F1’s website, offered prospective ticket buyers a chance to buy tickets early by donating $7.77 to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to alleviating hunger in Southern Nevada.

Different seating packages, with vantage points across the circuit, were announced in F1’s news release, but no prices were mentioned. According to the release, they include (presumably from least to most expensive):

General Admission – Allows race viewers to experience the action from the Sphere Zone

West Harmon Zone – Allows guests to witness breathtaking strategy calls with views of the pit lane entry and the Harmon Straight, leading into Turn 17 and the finish line

Sphere Zone – Located in the shadow of the MSG Sphere, the grandstands will have an incredible view of turns 5 through 9 as cars shoot back toward the dazzling lights of the Las Vegas Strip

East Harmon Zone – Provides up-close views of cars in the East Harmon Zone and offers views of the pit lane, start/finish line, and turns 1-4

Shared Hospitality – A semi-private space that will let guests experience elevated, awe-inspiring views of turns 4 and 5 with access to world-class food and drinks

Suites – Private suites offering elevated views of the race action as the cars head into the Koval straightaway

Skyboxes – Private viewing areas above the start/finish grandstand

Wynn Grid Club – Located within the Paddock Club, this area will offer the best vantage point to watch the race and is the most indulgent way to drink and toast to the victors

Paddock Club – Offering the ultimate viewing experience, the Paddock Club sits on 39 acres adjacent to Las Vegas Boulevard and serves as the central point of the Las Vegas Strip circuit

In August, MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle told the Sports Business Journal that his company plans to scoop up $20 million to $25 million worth of tickets, with an eye toward cobbling together hotel/race packages with $100K price tags.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on a 17-corner, 3.8-mile temporary loop through Caesars Palace, the MSG Sphere, and the Bellagio, its finish line. Top speeds are estimated to be over 212 mph.

F1 held a Caesars Palace Grand Prix in Las Vegas in 1981 and 1982, but that was limited to the resort’s parking lot.