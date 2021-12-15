Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel Opens 17-Story Hotel

Posted on: December 15, 2021, 09:12h.

Last updated on: December 15, 2021, 09:39h.

The Yaamava’ Resort & Casino opened its 432-room hotel at the Highland, Ca., property this week. The commencement of the hotel operations, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians say, fulfills a century long goal of the federally recognized tribe.

The exterior of the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino hotel tower is seen illuminated with the property’s logo and colors. The 17-story property opened this week at the California tribal casino owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (Image: Twitter)

The casino, located in San Bernardino County some 50 air miles east of downtown Los Angeles, was known for decades as the San Manuel Casino. After roughly 35 years of conducting gaming on the sovereign land, the tribe renamed the destination the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel in September.

The tribe says the new name is inspired by the tribe’s ancestral lands of the Serrano people. The refreshed brand and logo coincide with the casino opening its first on-site hotel.

San Manuel Chair Ken Ramirez said the tribe “seven generations ago” declared the goal of developing a casino resort with a hotel to create a sustainable economic future for the California tribe.

What started as a bingo hall is today a massive casino floor equipped with more than 6,500 slot machines and 120 table games. With nearly a quarter of a million square feet of gaming space, Yaamava’ is one of the 10 largest casinos in the United States.

Five-Star Rates

High-end occupancies on the Las Vegas Strip can be booked on the cheap during off-peak periods, and often through the week. But Yaamava’ guests will not find such economy pricing.

The cheapest nightly rate for a Yaamava’ guestroom through March 2022 is a staggering $600. With taxes, the rate comes to $660. Unlike Las Vegas, however, Yaamava’ does not impose a nightly resort fee on guests.

Still, the San Manuel resort rooms are certainly costly. Many weekend rates through the spring are listed for $1,000 per night or more.

The products are of five-star quality,” defended Afsi Bird, vice president of Yaamava’ hotel operations. “The service is of five-star quality. We deserve that accolade.”

Hotel amenities include a spa, salon, and 17th-floor lounge. There are also several new restaurants and an outdoor pool with private cabanas.

Tribal Expansions

The Yaamava’ Resort & Casino hotel opening is the second of three planned expansions of the California gaming complex. The tribe’s third and final development phase involves a 2,800-seat concert venue, which is targeting a 2022 debut.

In all, the tribe is spending some $760 million on the three expansions. San Manuel’s spending certainly doesn’t stop there.

The tribe in May said it planned to acquire the Palms Casino Resort just off the Las Vegas Strip from Red Rock Resorts for $650 million. San Manuel reps say the tribe is currently amid a licensing review with state gaming officials in Nevada.

Earlier this month, the Nevada Gaming Control Board recommended licensing for the San Manuel tribe. Final approval comes from the Nevada Gaming Commission, which plans to review the tribe’s application to run Palms during its meeting tomorrow, December 16.