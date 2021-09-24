San Manuel Tribal Gaming Resort Rebrands to Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

Posted on: September 24, 2021, 01:34h.

Last updated on: September 24, 2021, 01:46h.

The San Manuel Casino in Highland, Calif., is no more. Effective immediately, the tribal casino is known as the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel.

The San Manuel Resort & Casino unveils its new name and logo Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. The California tribal casino resort is owned and operated by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (Image: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino)

The casino resort owned and operated by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announced the identity switch today.

What started 35 years ago as a humble bingo hall has since evolved into one of Southern California’s premier destinations for gaming, entertainment, and culinary delights,” a tribal release explained. “The rebrand to Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel includes a new visual identity and logo, inspired by the ancestral lands of the Serrano people.”

The tribe says the refreshed logo incorporates fronds from the yucca plant in a woven basket pattern. The San Manuel people justify that the emblem symbolizes important aspects on the tribe’s long history in the Southern California region.

The Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is roughly 70 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the largest tribal casino in the state of California, and one of the largest gaming properties in the United States.

Tribal Expansion

Nearly four decades after the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians opened its first gaming facility, the Southern California tribe — now with deep pockets thanks to its tribal casino resort — is embarking on a considerable expansion plan.

After flourishing economically in Southern California because of its Native American casino, which offers more than 6,500 slot machines and 120 table games, the San Manuel Band is betting on further improving its economic stability by venturing east to Nevada.

In May, Red Rock Resorts agreed to sell The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas to the tribe for $650 million in cash. While that’s a considerable amount of money amid a pandemic, Red Rock paid $312.5 million in 2016 for the off-Strip property, and then dumped another $690 million into renovating the complex.

San Manuel Chairman Ken Ramirez said during the tribe’s purchase of The Palms that the acquisition “represents an important step for the Tribe and its long-term economic diversification strategy.”

Yaamava’ Expansion

Along with revealing its casino’s new name, the San Manuel Indians announced today that the second phase of the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino expansion is expected to open in December.

The development stage is headlined by a 17-story hotel with 432 guestrooms, 127 of which will be suites. The December reveal will additionally feature an outdoor pool area and deck equipped with seven private cabanas and updated food options.

The first of the casino’s three expansion phases opened earlier this year. The initial step included additional slot machines, high-limit gaming area, retail shops, and several new restaurants and bars.

The third and final scheduled expansion phase will bring the resort an events and concert venue capable of seating 2,800 people.