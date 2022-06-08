Wynn Las Vegas Bomb Threat Leads to Arrest, Suspect Claims She Is ‘Trust Fund Baby’

Posted on: June 8, 2022, 08:05h.

Last updated on: June 8, 2022, 09:01h.

A woman allegedly phoned in a bomb threat recently, claiming it was at the Wynn Las Vegas and that she was a relative of the family linked to Warner Bros. No bomb was found.

The Wynn Las Vegas, pictured above. The hotel was the site of a recent bomb threat. No bomb was found. An arrest was made. (Image: Agoda)

The incident took place Friday after she could not get a room at the casino hotel, police said. Ashley Warner, 31, later was located by Las Vegas Metro police at the hotel. She told police she was a “trust fund baby.”

Warner then told varied statements to officers. At one point, Warner said she could not “get a room because nobody knows who she is,” according to KLAS, a local TV station. “Everyone should know who she is because she is a trust fund baby for Warner Bros. Studios,” she further told officers.

Warner also told cops she was “tired of being harassed and dealing with people who don’t know how to act when she says she does not have ID,” according to the police report.

Threat of Mass Panic

Police said the bomb threat could have caused “mass panic” in the casino, the report added. Warner was arrested Friday night. It was unclear on what counts she was charged. She was booked Saturday and remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of today (June 8).

She was being held without bail because of a prior charge, KLAS said. She had been charged with trespassing for the prior incident. A local judge ordered that she could not visit the Las Vegas Strip, KLAS said.

Casino.org reached out to Warner Bros. Entertainment for a statement on Warner’s arrest. No company statement was released immediately. Police could not confirm she was associated with Warner Bros. or the Warner family.

Prior Bomb Threats

Bomb threats have taken place at casinos nationwide. In November, a Las Vegas man allegedly told police a bomb was planted at a Dotty’s casino in Las Vegas. He was allegedly trying to distract officers from his theft of a golf cart.

The suspect, Scott Wesolaski, 31, later explained to police he dialed in the hoax to create a smokescreen to ensure his escape in the small, stolen vehicle, cops said. No bomb was found.

In May 2021, a woman allegedly called in a bomb threat to Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa after losing a few hundred bucks on the slot machines.

Adele Belizaire, 54, of Spring Hill, Fla., admitted to calling in the bomb threat to the casino, which is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, police said.

Police reported that her “self-admitted anger issues got the best of her.” Belizaire said that after losing $380 gambling on the Hard Rock slot machines, she returned to her hotel room to “blow-off steam.” But her rage resulted in her making the threat.

No bomb was found. Belizaire was charged with making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction, police said.