Nevada Sex Worker Claims Innocence After Arrest for Brothel Shooting

Posted on: February 22, 2023, 06:14h.

Last updated on: February 22, 2023, 06:14h.

The reputed sex worker who was arrested early Tuesday after a shooting spree and multi-hour standoff with cops at Nevada’s Moonlite Bunny Ranch is now claiming she is innocent of the violent charges.

The sign for Nevada’s Moonlite Bunny Ranch, pictured above. The brothel was the site of a shooting and standoff. An arrested suspect claims she is innocent. (Image: KSNV)

Savannah Henderson, 28, of Dayton, Nev., proclaimed on her Twitter account at about 10 p.m. (PT) Tuesday that charges against her were dropped and that she was “falsely accused.”

“I’m free to walk and roam!,” Henderson revealed in a tweet to her many followers. Her claims that charges against her were dropped couldn’t be immediately confirmed by Casino.org.

She allegedly repeatedly fired a gun in the Mound House, Nev. legal brothel at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday. She then hid inside a nearby room.

She voluntarily surrendered to cops at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers had tried to negotiate with her for about three hours as she stayed inside the reportedly locked room.

Savannah Henderson, pictured above. She faces several charges. (Image: Lyon County Sheriff’s Office)

Henderson was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, discharging a firearm where others may be endangered, and obstructing/resisting a peace officer, according to news reports. She said in a tweet she uses “weed” — an apparent reference to marijuana.

A short time after her surrender, she was booked at Nevada’s Lyon County Jail.

She was released later on Tuesday after posting an $86,140 bond, the New York Post reported. She said in a tweet she paid the bond “immediately.”

After she got out of jail, she tweeted “y’all thought you got me lol.”

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers from multiple departments — as well as Nevada state troopers and a SWAT team — responded to the crime scene. So too did EMTs.

The initial incident may have been linked to a dispute between two workers at the brothel, according to information told by brothel management to the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured from the gunfire. It’s unclear if the brothel was damaged by bullets. But the commotion forced the brothel’s evacuation for a couple of hours.

The Moonlite Bunny Ranch is located some six miles east of Carson City, Nev. It opened in 1955. It’s former owner was Dennis Hof, who died in 2018.

Spoiler surprise: falsely accused. Lawyer ☑️ check. Charges dropped. 😎 y’all thought you got me lol stay tuned for my OF link with juicy details and info of court 😍 I’m free to walk and roam! Hope everyone is having a great week. I’m feeling relief 🥰 — Tiara Tae (@TiaraTae7) February 22, 2023

Henderson is repeatedly described as a sex worker in media reports. She also reportedly appeared on the March 2019 cover of Hustler magazine.

Henderson uses such names professionally as “Tiara Tae,” “The Mean Girl,” and “Bully Barbie.”

On her personal website, Henderson describes herself “As a tall, blonde buxom woman that literally exudes sensuality.”

Former Colleague Calls Her a Bully

But one self-described former Moonlite Bunny Ranch worker, Alexa Haze, said on Twitter that Henderson is a “Crazy bully barbie bitch arrested for shooting at another co worker. The total f****ng nutcase.”

Bullied other ladies for years. Attacked other,” Haze said.

“I witnessed when i worked there. Crazy bitch was never dealt with by management.”

Henderson’s professional profile on the ranch’s website was removed on Tuesday, the U.K.’s DailyMail.com reported.

Spiraling Publicity

Yet, since her arrest, Henderson got extensive attention in the media and online.